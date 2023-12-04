Base Icon Upgrade SBC EA FC 24: Best and worst players you can get

A new version of the Base Icon Upgrade SBC in FC 24 has provided players with an amazing chance to get a guaranteed Icon card. The new challenge comes with a different set of tasks and conditions compared to a similar one released earlier in November. However, the reward pool remains unchanged, and due to the lack of any restrictions on Overall, the entire collection of Base Icons is available.

This means that by completing the challenge, you can end up getting an Icon that costs a lot more to buy directly from the market. It's worth noting that while base Icons can be obtained from standard packs, the odds tend to be extremely low in most cases. However, the Icon you get may not necessarily be valuable in the market. Let's take a look at the best and worst possible items that you could get in EA FC 24 after completing the Base Icon Upgrade SBC.

Best Base Icon Upgrade SBC FC 24 players

When it comes to overalls of base Icons in FC 24, it starts at 86, and goes all the way up to 95. Here are some of the best cards that you could find from it after completing the challenge.

Pele

Ronaldo

Ruud Gullit

Mia Hamm

Ronaldinho

All these five items have incredible valuations in the market, making them highly rare to get. Moreover, their in-game stats are top tier, which makes them amazing options to use in all the competitive modes. Getting these items from the markets directly will cost you several million coins, which makes them the best possible outcomes after completing this special SBC.

Worst Base Icon Upgrade SBC FC 24 players

On the other end of the spectrum lies cards that are no longer good enough. This is either because their in-game stats aren't strong, or they simply don't gel well with the meta. As a result, most players who acquire the cards tend to just sell them, lowering their costs.

Henrik Larrson

Hernan Crespo

Davor Suker

Roy Keane

Gennaro Gattuso

These are the items that you'll want to avoid at all costs after completing the challenge. Unfortunately, the current SBC offers a random Base Icon pack, so you could end up getting one from these five names as well.