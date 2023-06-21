Batman Arkham Trilogy announced for the Nintendo Switch

Batman Arkham Trilogy, the beloved action-adventure superhero series from developer Rocksteady, is surprisingly making its way over to the Nintendo Switch later this year. The Arkham Trilogy is easily the most revered superhero video game ever created. It has inspired countless other quality titles, including Insomniac Games' phenomenal Spider-Man games.

Details on the trilogy's Nintendo Switch release are sparse at the time of writing this article. The recently released trailer for the collection was revealed at the June 2023 Nintendo Direct.

However, the collection is expected to be a native Switch port instead of a cloud version. This will be really interesting to see, especially given the collection includes Batman Arkham Knight.

Here's everything you need to know about Batman Arkham Trilogy's Nintendo Switch port, including its release window as well as the contents of the collection.

When is Batman Arkham Trilogy coming to the Nintendo Switch?

According to the recently released trailer, which presumably showcased the game running on a Nintendo Switch console, the collection is given a release window of Fall 2023. WB Games and Rocksteady have not yet confirmed any particular release date for the game. If the title sticks to its announced Fall 2023 window, it should release somewhere between late September to early October this year.

The Nintendo Switch port is being handled by Turn Me Up Games. Their portfolio includes the stellar Nintendo Switch port for Borderlands, It Takes Two, and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2.

What's included in Batman Arkham Trilogy for the Nintendo Switch?

Similarly to the Bartman Arkham Collection, released back in 2018 for PC and previous-gen consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One), the Batman Arkham Trilogy for Nintendo Switch will include three titles, Batman Arkham Asylum, Batman Arkham City, and Batman Arkham Knight. It's still unclear if the Arkham City and Asylum titles will be remastered or vanilla versions.

The collection will include every single piece of additional content, including the plethora of story expansions as well as challenge packs for Arkham Knight. Pricing for the collection is yet to be revealed, but it can be expected to be around the ballpark of $40 to $50.

Poll : 0 votes