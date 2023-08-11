Battle Stars launches Delhi-inspired map to celebrate Independence Day

Battle Stars, a compelling made-in-India casual battle royale game, has surpassed expectations by reeling in over five million gamers worldwide since its launch. This feat is more than simply a number milestone, as it also represents the title's popularity and fascinating gameplay. To commemorate that historic achievement and celebrate India's beloved Independence Day, the developers have released a new map inspired by this nation's heart, Delhi.

More details on this inclusion can be found below.

Developers SuperGaming launched a Delhi-inspired map in Battle Stars

The new map, painstakingly crafted to reflect Delhi's bustling streets and prominent buildings, serves as a tribute to this city's legacy. Offering an immersive gameplay experience, it captures the essence of this capital — from the grandeur of India Gate to the Red Fort, the Presidential House, and the bustling essence of Connaught Place.

On August 15, 2023, gamers will be treated to the sight of the national tricolor flag adorning the India Gate and Red Fort in-game — adding a touch of patriotic fervor. Gamers can easily obtain this game-changing upgrade via Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store.

SuperGaming's specialized team traveled to Delhi, methodically capturing its cultural nuances and weaving them into the game's fabric. The map's design and features were heavily influenced by community feedback, which has been a driving force behind the game's progress.

In response to player feedback, new Squad Battle Royale (BR) features have been smoothly integrated. These improvements include the addition of Trios gameplay, strategic power-ups, and an enlarged loot system.

Ujjwal Chaurasia, also known as Techno Gamerz, is a well-known Indian gaming YouTuber who has contributed significantly to Battle Stars' evolution. His involvement in this game's development has left a lasting impression, with his character-themed skins endearing him to players. Furthermore, as a Delhi inhabitant, his personal views have infused authenticity into the virtual portrayal of this city.

The map is further enhanced with location-specific sound effects that bring gamers to the heart of this metropolis. The noise of traffic in Connaught Place or the dynamic hum around India Gate adds to the game's authenticity. Moreover, Battle Stars players can also express themselves with new emotes, which capture Delhi slang and promote a sense of community.