Free Fire: Battle in style this weekend with Shirou and the exclusive Project Cobra collection

Project Cobra is underway. Since the start of February, Survivors have been invited to unleash their inner beast with Free Fire’s latest event. Project Cobra has taken over Free Fire with a host of updates that will reward Survivors with exclusive Project Cobra content, including a full in-game reskin, Shirou introduction, and a special interface.

Plenty of exciting activities and rewards also await Survivors in BOOYAH!, which will feature many of the Free Fire community’s favourite personalities.

Redeem Shirou after login this weekend on February 27

There is good news for all Survivors: Shirou will be given to all players for free on February 27. All Survivors need to do is to log in to redeem their very own Shirou.

Shirou’s passive skill “Damage Delivered” sees his attacker being marked for six seconds (only visible to Shirou) if he is hit within 80m. Additionally, the first shot on the marked attacker will have between 50% - 67% additional armour penetration. The cooldown for the skill is between 32 sec - 35 sec.

Shirou

Survivors will also be rewarded with a Cobra backpack as long as they log in to Free Fire for seven days between February 21 to March 5.

Cobra Backpack

Battle in style with the exclusive Project Cobra collection in Free Fire

Advertisement

Survivors will have the chance to deck their characters out with the very latest from the Project Cobra collection.

The collection includes the eagerly anticipated EVO Cobra MP40 Gun Skin, costume, legendary fashion, Katana, and Gloo Wall.

Cobra Costume

EVO Cobra MP40 Gun Skin

Survivors can also acquire the Cobra motorcycle.

Cobra Motorcycle

Bermuda Remastered available in popular game modes

Survivors can also enjoy the latest Bermuda Remastered in 2 game modes. This weekend, Survivors can play Team Deathmatch and Clash Squad Bermuda on Bermuda Remastered in Free Fire.

Advertisement

Exciting rewards await Survivors on BOOYAH

Survivors can win brand new OnePlus 8T phones, official BOOYAH! backpacks, and item drops worth 3.5 million Diamonds just by tuning in to the Project Cobra-themed event on BOOYAH!

From February 24 to March 4, BOOYAH! will be hosting activities such as the Cobra Dancing Challenge and live streams with special guests such as Tanmay Bhatt (2.76 million subscribers), Lokesh Gamer (3.3 million followers), Sooneeta (3.3 million followers), Gaming Subrata (2.7million followers), to name a few.

Survivors can also tune in to the BOOYAH! India Official Channel to participate in a variety of fun custom games with streamers and Rush Hour games.

Project Cobra has all these and more installed for players all around the world. Stay tuned to Free Fire’s social media pages for all the latest updates.