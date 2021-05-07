Battlegrounds Mobile India likely to have exclusive in-game cosmetics and features for Indian PUBG Mobile players

Krafton Inc. recently released an official statement regarding the release of PUBG Mobile in India. The alternative version of PUBG Mobile is specifically built for India and would be known as Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Developers assured gamers that it won’t differ from the original PUBG Mobile. They have even stated that they will release the game with exclusive in-game events and other features.

The popular battle royale title was banned by the Government of India in September 2020 due to privacy and data breach issues. The Indian gaming community suffered significantly following the ban, as PUBG Mobile was one of the most popular games in the country.

Regional PUBG Mobile India offers in-game features for Indian players

After spending months in exile, PUBG Mobile is set to return to India in a brand new avatar. The game was banned by the Government of India due to security concerns. However, Krafton Inc. has built a completely new version of the game exclusively for the Indian market.

The region specific game will only be available in India and will be released soon.

It is well known that events and outfits make the game interesting and raise interest from gamers to make in-game purchases. It is rumored that keeping this economic aspect in mind, Ktrafton Inc has decided not to compromise on adding events and outfits.

Krafton Inc. has also analyzed the growing esports sector in India. Therefore, it has also promised to work with other partners to develop a proper Esports ecosystem in the country.

This is an India Official launch, this game is exclusive to India. It is free to play AAA Battle Royale game. Krafton says it will offer world-class experience! #PUBG #battlegroundsmobileindia — Sulabh Puri (@sulabhpuri) May 6, 2021

Following the ban back in 2020, privacy policies and data collection policies became a significant factor for gaming developers. Krafton Inc. has worked in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and ensures data protection and security at every stage for users.

Battleground Mobile India is expected to have a pre-registration period prior to its release. It is rumored that this will serve as a potential beta testing phase before the actual release of the game.

Following the ban, gamers have tried to fill the void of PUBG Mobile with other alternatives such as COD Mobile and Garena Free Fire. With the game set to return in a new avatar, it remains to be seen whether it can claim its old position or not.