Best mobile games to play with friends

The mobile gaming industry has seen a significant boost due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Image credit: pcmag.com

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost all industries negatively. However, the mobile gaming industry has seen a significant boost due to the increased amount of time people are spending at home. People of all ages are downloading more and more mobile games to play with friends.

In this article, we have rounded up the best mobile games that you can play with friends, in no particular order:

1. Asphalt 9: Legends: Asphalt 9 is hands down the best racing game available on the mobile platform today. The quality of graphics, wide range of cars, and other features such as supporting characters and numerous game modes have made it the undisputed king of the car racing genre.

Image credit: wallpaperaccess.com

The online gaming feature allows you to play with both friends and others, and because of the easy controls one can spend hours playing this mobile game.

2. Call of Duty Mobile: While PUBG and other first person shooting (FPS) mobile games are already quite popular, the Activision’s Call of Duty (CoD) series is fast catching up. What sets it apart from its competition are improved control and movement mechanisms, and the variety of modes available.

Call of Duty Mobile

Further, the game’s developers keep rolling out new updates containing new vehicles, guns and game modes, and are generally responsive to fans, with a dedicated Reddit community and an updated Facebook page!

3. Ludo King: Ludo King, developed by the Indian company Gametion Technologies Pvt Ltd, is another mobile game that has gained immense popularity over the past few months. This is the mobile version of the famous board game, and can be played with both friends and other online players.

Image credit: play.google.com

While this is a mobile game which is not that popular among teens and youth, it is the go-to game for most older people looking to while away their time without learning too many skills or even controls.

4. Adventure Quest 3D: For gamers looking for a free-world mobile game, Adventure Quest 3D from Artix Entertainment is the best option. There are innumerable quests, bosses to raid, dungeons to explore and even crafting for player skills.

The game also has a ‘play with friends’ option that allows you to battle your friends or even sign up for common quests and missions.

Image credit: steam.com

Moreover, the game can be accessed from Steam as well, which means it works on both mobile devices and PCs.

5. PES20 Mobile: This year’s edition of Konami’s mobile series for Pro Evolution Soccer is easily the best mobile game for football ever made! It has console-like graphics and player animations and controls, and has weekly updated events and box draws that you can buy so as to build your perfect football team!

Image credit: malavida.com

While there are some bugs that need fixing, especially with the online multiplayer mode, the ‘play with friends’ option is quite reliable, and the overall game simply exceeds expectations!

There are also many other mobile games that you can download on your mobile, although the ones mentioned above are some of the best available right now!