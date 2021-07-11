BGMI 1.5 update patch notes (July 2021): New MG3 gun, glass windows, next season, and more

Players have been eagerly awaiting the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.5 update for the past few days. The 1.5 version of the game was released for the global variant a few days ago, and loads of improvements were made.

The developers have released a video preview of the BGMI patch notes on the official YouTube channel. A list of new features that will be added to the upcoming update has been revealed.

Patch notes of the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) BGMI 1.5 revealed

MG3 and changes to M249

M63 is a new LMG that will be added to BGMI with the 1.5 update. 7.62mm rounds are used in this weapon, and the rate of fire can be set at either 660 or 990 rounds per minute due to its unique firing mode. They can be found in airdrops.

After this addition, the M249 will no longer be present in airdrops but will instead be in the normal loot that the users can acquire from the ground.

Glass windows

Some buildings in Erangel and Miramar have been fitted with glass windows. Melee attacks, gunfire, or climbing through windows can break them.

Also, when the windows break, they will make noise and will not be repaired.

Next ranked season

As previously announced on the website, alterations will be made to the Ranking season in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Three seasons would be combined to form a single cycle, and their abbreviations would be in the form of C1S1, C1S2, C1S3 (Cycle 1).

It will open on July 14th at 7:30 a.m. IST. Ace has been further divided into specific tiers.

Ignition Mode

The new game mode is named “Ignition Mode,” and it would be playable on the Erangel map. Specific locations have been transformed:

Pochinki - Transit Center

Georgopol - Port of Georgopol

School - Tech Center

Military Base - Security Center

Yasnaya Polyana - Logistics Agency

Mylta Power - Energy Center

It will also include Air Conveyors, ASM Abakan, Anti-gravity Motorcycle, Riot Shield, HyperLines, and more to further enhance the gameplay experience for players in BGMI.

Sensitivity customization

For each firearm, players can set customized sensitivity settings, which will affect when they use that weapon on the battlefield.

Royale Pass changes

There will be two different Royale Passes available between each version of Battlegrounds Mobile India. One pass will run for a month. Moreover, the season abbreviations S1, S2, etc., will now be referred to as M1, M2, and so forth.

The upcoming S20 will be M1, and S21 will be M2. Developers have provided information about the start date and time for the Month 1 Royale Pass. It will be commencing on July 14th at 7:30 a.m. IST.

Apart from this, there will be several other changes arriving in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The full patch notes are likely to be revealed soon by the developers.

Edited by Srijan Sen