BGMI 1.5 update Play Store link and download size revealed

The BGMI 1.5 update was much talked about in the gaming community for a while. The anticipated update will make some significant changes to the game. The ranking system, RP, and a brand new season will be introduced to BGMI.

Right after the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update, the news of the Battlegrounds Mobile India update gained more attention.

The 1.5 BGMI update will bring along the new season C1S1 along with a new RP M1.

BGMI 1.5 update download size

Upon release, Battlegrounds Mobile India had a download size of 721MB. All the additional files could be downloaded upon installation.

The new BGMI update has a download size of 749MB. Players can get updates from the Play Store or get APK and OBB files.

BGMI 1.5 update Play Store link

The much-awaited update is officially here. Battlegrounds Mobile India's new update can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Existing BGMI players can head over to the Play Store and tap the green "update" button.

Click here to be redirected to the Play Store and get the update right away.

Alternatively, players can use APK and OBB files to download the update if the "update" option is not yet available. Downloaded the files, copy-paste or move the downloaded files to Android > OBB, and launch the game. Do not forget to enable the "install from unknown sources" to ensure a smooth installation.

BGMI players can wait until the update rolls out on the Play Store and then get it directly from there.

Meanwhile, iOS users are still awaiting the arrival of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the platform.

