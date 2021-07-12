BGMI 1.5 update release date and time revealed for India

Since its official release earlier this month, BGMI has been all the talk in town. Indian fans have been waiting for the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 update with bated breath for a few days now, since the global version received the update on July 9th.

A video titled "Update Patch Notes Preview" was released on July 11th by the developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India to give users a sneak peek into the features. Kraton has now finally revealed the release date for the next update.

Battlegrounds Mobile India BGMI 1.5 update

Date and time

The following has been stated on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website:

"We'd like to inform you of the schedule for the distribution of July's update version on July 13th. Update version distribution starts from July 13th (Tue) at 19:30 (IST). This is an estimated time; distribution may end early or be delayed depending on circumstances."

The BGMI 1.5 update will go live on July 13th. The patch will start rolling out from 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30), and players can get the latest iteration directly from the Google Play Store. In case of any changes in the schedule, the developers will notify them.

Similar to the global version, it is likely that the BGMI's server won't be taken down for maintenance.

How to update/download BGMI 1.5 version

As soon as the update is released, gamers can follow these steps:

Step 1: Initially, they need to open the Google Play Store application and search "Battlegrounds Mobile India." Otherwise, they can tap on this link to visit the page on the Play Store.

Step 2: Players will have an "Install" button. They should click on it to download the latest version of the game.

Those who already have the game on their devices will have the "Update" option.

Once the process is complete, users can open Battlegrounds Mobile India on their devices and enjoy playing.

