BGMI iOS version release date and time in India

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) got its iOS release today, ending the long wait for Apple users. They had been awaiting word on its release ever since the game's Early Access went live in mid-June.

After the title was officially released on Android devices last month, iOS players were dismayed to find no further details on their version's launch. The title's support section stated that the developers would keep the users informed about further developments.

There were several hints on the game's official handles regarding this iOS release. The first post was about 12 days back, on 17 August. The players quickly assessed them and came up with several dates.

Furthermore, BGMI influencers had recently suggested that the iOS version will be out shortly.

BGMI iOS version release date and time

Krafton finally released BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) iOS version on 18 August at 6.40 am IST. Users can download it from the Apple App Store using this link.

However, it is essential to know that there is maintenance on the authentication system of the iOS version. This implies that those gamers who have accounts linked to their Apple IDs will not be able to sign in during this break.

With the launch of the iOS version, users will be able to contend in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, scheduled for September, using iOS devices. Krafton extended the registration deadline for the highly anticipated open event earlier this month.

The release of the Android version broke several records as the game accomplished 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store in just over a month. As a result, all users will be getting the exclusive Galaxy Messenger Set permanently after signing in.

Also, according to an earlier announcement, all the players, irrespective of the OS, will receive the milestone rewards.

