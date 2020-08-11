BINOD grows bigger than ever before, PewDiePie reacts to BINOD meme

During a recent God of War stream, PewDiePie found himself the target of the ongoing global influence that is BINOD. However, with such global reach viewers and content creators are asking “who is Binod?”

PewDiePie Reacts To Binod 🤣



Must Use Headphones How He Destroyed Binod



👇👇👇👇👇https://t.co/bK5O7t7Khh pic.twitter.com/JW9PhOvsTQ — Humor Sarcasm (@humor__sarcasm) August 10, 2020

BINOD’s sudden and unexpected arrival

After making a brief but important cameo in a video by the previously non-BINOD based YouTube channel Slayy Point, BINOD found themself thrust into levels of internet fame previously unimagined.

Shortly after showing the world their complete and total commitment to themselves as BINOD, commenters began parroting the master wordsmith and carrying their message to other communities and groups. However, it seems that the original BINOD was lost in the excitement, thus fully completing BINOD’s total transformation from a person into an event.

PewDiePie fights BINOD for dominance on stream

As BINOD’s power grew it was only a matter of time before they would attempt to take on someone powerful and influential to test their own might. That could only mean fighting the best, leading to BINOD’s appearance in a live stream hosted by none other than PewDiePie.

PewDiePie is currently the second most subscribed channel in history, and the largest channel to do with gaming. Perhaps this is why they targeted PewDiePie, as toppling the best would prove the power of this mysterious character.

Indian bros spamming "Binod" in pewdiepie live stream go get some life cause no one gives a shit. Its irritating and embarrassing at the same time. You're annoying Felix. Let him enjoy his game mofos. — Prachee (@pracheevaiti) August 10, 2020

PewDiePie was seen reacting to BINOD, initially unsure of what exactly this encounter would mean. Initially assuming it was a raid and mispronouncing the name as “Binnit,” mistaking the name for a Taiwanese word. This reaction did not seem to phase the BINOD, who continued their presence.

In the brief clip, PewDiePie ultimately attempts to turn the name into a silly acronym, but struggles to come up with anything before the clip ends.

⚠️A new Virus has been found⚠️

This virus is slowing taking over twitter it has reached till PewDiePie , Ferg and many more . This virus has occurred because of 1 person and 1 YT channel @SlayyPoint . The code name of the virus is : B7-SP Full Form - Binod 7 slayy point . — Aamir Hamza 🎮 (@HamzaFromBAH) August 9, 2020

In this battle between giants, it’s hard to determine who won. The clip was brief, but showed PewDiePie stumbling beneath the mighty BINOD. However, given that PewDiePie has not yet had his channel altered to bow before BINOD we can assume that PewDiePie did not suffer a serious defeat.