Black Desert Mobile introduces new region, succession skills, and more

Black Desert Mobile players are in for a treat as the most recent update includes tonnes of crucial changes that will certainly allow them to increase their engagement. The new region is available to all players who have reached a particular CP to unlock it in the first place. To make matters even more interesting, a system of succession skills has also been introduced. This will certainly help players to add more depth and detail to their character builds.

In fact, the new system makes the existing role of classes much more hybrid, something that's been requested by the fans for a long time.

Which Black Desert Mobile players can access the Land of Sherekhan region?

Expand Tweet

Any new region introduced in the game is always exciting for the fans. Land of Sherekhan is no different, and it offers its own set of quests and challenges. However, it's only available to players whose CP scores are between 43,000 and 60,000.

How does Black Desert Mobile's succession skills work?

Classes in Pearl Abyss' mobile MMORPG have always been slightly complex, with players choosing between Ascension and Awakening classes. Thanks to the succession skill system, players will be able to use their designated skills interchangeably between their Awakening and Ascension classes.

For example, a character with the Berserker Awakening class in Black Desert Mobile will be able to select between Gladiator's Spinning Slash or Piercing Spear. Similarly, someone with Gladiator can choose between Berseker's Havoc Thrust or Crushing Falcon for succession skill.

While the system of succession skills is pretty flexible, it will be limited to only those classes with Ascension or Awakening. Nevertheless, the new class-based skill system has been long overdue and encompasses all 28 classes.

The new mobile update comes out simultaneously with new content in the PC version. For the first time, PC players will participate in key battles in 300v300 format in the War of the Roses event. The new faction war comes along with new guild battles as well.