Bleach Rebirth of Souls reveals Ichigo Kurosaki Final Character trailer

Ahead of the launch of Bleach Rebirth of Souls, Bandai Namco Entertainment has released an in-depth character trailer for the series protagonist - Ichigo Kurosaki. Players can step into the shoes of the iconic orange-haired Substitute Soul Reaper in his ultimate Final Getsuga Tensho form and devastate foes with powerful moves.

Ad

Here's everything to know about Ichigo's moveset in the upcoming arena fighter from Bandai Namco. Read on to learn more.

Bleach Rebirth of Souls Ichigo Kurosaki Final Getsuga Tensho gameplay detailed

Ad

Trending

Armed with the Tensa Zangetsu, a black katana with chains, Ichigo can perform a variety of different moves in his ultimate form, such as:

Abrupt Throw: An unguardable attack that cleaves forward when spinning. Upon hitting, it performs a follow-up attack that knocks the opponent to the ground from above.

An unguardable attack that cleaves forward when spinning. Upon hitting, it performs a follow-up attack that knocks the opponent to the ground from above. Gargantulan Spiritual Pressure: With his left hand ready, he instantly moves behind the opponent and slashes them when he receives their attack.

Ad

Furthermore, this variant of Ichigo does not feature Awakening. This is a state that characters in Bleach Rebirth of Souls can use to boost their powers and abilities to turn the tide of battle. Furthermore, his third Kikon Move (essentially, powerful cinematic Super attacks) will destroy a foe's Konpaku (or life stocks).

What is Bleach Rebirth of Souls about?

The roster is set to feature over two dozen iconic characters from the IP (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Based on the legendary Shonen Jump manga and anime show, this is the latest Bleach video game entry in quite some time. Developed by Tamsoft, Rebirth of Souls is a 1v1 arena fighter that separates itself from its peers with unique mechanics centered around powering up characters to destroy enemy life stocks consecutively, or even in a go.

Ad

Read More: Bleach Rebirth of Souls gameplay showcased in new overview trailer

Bleach Rebirth of Souls is headed to PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms on March 21, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.