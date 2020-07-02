BlitzkriegXP sign Vedang Chavan A.K.A Vedzz as head coach for BXP PUBG Team

BlitzkriegXP

BlitzkriegXP India’s first experiential esports organization excited to announce that Vedang Chavan A.K.A Vedzz will be joining as head coach of the PUBG mobile team. Vedang has previously played a crucial role as the coach at Marcos gaming and is currently involved with the rising PUBG squad, Megastars, as a performance analyst. With the in-game PUBG experience of 6000+ hours, to being a winner of Nyidia icafe attack 2020, and eventually being titled as ‘The Ultimate Gamer in the house’ by Intel, as a coach Vedang will be responsible to refine the gaming tactics and mentor each BlitzkriegXP PUBG roster player.

“We are thrilled to have Vedzz join the BlitzkriegXP family. Based on his accomplishments as a player, coach and analyst, Vedzz will, without a doubt, motivate, challenge, and inspire our players. With the addition of Vedang as our PUBG head coach, I’m positive that our PUBG roster is going to be indestructible,” remarks Samin ‘AceAthena121’ Ahmed, Head of Marketing, BlitzkriegXP,

On his new role, Vedang said “. I’m thrilled to be a part of BlitzkriegXP and utilize my gaming skills and train individual player to strengthen their gameplay.”

He also added “In the current scenario of Indian esports, coaching is an underrated profession. However, training and improving gamer’s skills is the most important and an ongoing challenge that a coach investigates into. I believe the role of a coach is not only limited to the enhancement of a player’s gaming skills but majorly involves learning individual strengths and weaknesses to help them achieve success.”

About BlitzkriegXP :

India’s first experiential esports organization, BlitzkriegXP will provide a platform in fostering the hidden gaming talent of a player, a window of captivate visibility in the billion dollar worth Indian Esports market for brands, and an experience never seen before for the viewers. As pioneers of monetizing a vast untapped market in India, BlitzkriegXP is here to lead the gaming industry in India. BliztkriegXP takes pride in harboring the passion to drive dexterity to greater heights and enabling every budding gamer's aspiration to bask in international esports glory.