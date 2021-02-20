Blizzcon 2021 confirms Burning Crusade Classic for World of Warcraft

The Dark Portal is set to reopen later this year, allowing players to journey back into Outlands and experience the Burning Crusade expansion on World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic.

This first expansion to World of Warcraft was originally released in January of 2007 but is making its triumphant return to live servers very soon.

The official press release with details regarding Burning Crusade Classic was previously leaked, but this official announcement at Blizzcon confirms that the expansion is on the way.

This article will showcase all of the released information thus far. It will also discuss what players should expect in World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic.

Burning Crusade Classic for World of Warcraft

Blizzard Entertainment has not declared an exact release date for Burning Crusade Classic yet, but players should expect it to come out later this year.

In terms of content progression, Burning Crusade Classic is going to follow a similar phasing system to the one used in World of Warcraft: Classic.

At launch, players will have access to all of the dungeons in Outlands as well as the Karazhan, Gruul's Lair and Magtheridon's Lair raids. Additional content will become available to players after a while.

The Burning Crusade Classic saga unfolds over time. pic.twitter.com/i6IhjBh9HI — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) February 19, 2021

The content will be arriving in a similar succession to how it was originally released back in the late 2000s.

An added perk, which was not available to players of the original Burning Crusade expansion, is that blood elves and draenei will be available to level sometime before the full release of Burning Crusade Classic.

This will allow players to get their new characters to max level before the journey into Outlands officially begins, which means that no one will be left behind and stuck leveling.

Friends who play together, stay together. pic.twitter.com/hNlFWueRca — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) February 19, 2021

Current players on World of Warcraft: Classic are going to have a very important choice to make.

They will either be able to move their characters onto a server that will remain in Classic forever, or they can continue on their same characters into Burning Crusade Classic.

The official announcement for Burning Crusade Classic for World of Warcraft during Blizzcon 2021. (Image via blizzcon.com)

Players who want to get back into Outlands as quickly as possible can get into the beta for Burning Crusade Classic here.

This is an exciting day for both newer and veteran players of World of Warcraft, as every player will soon have the opportunity to experience or re-experience this legendary expansion.