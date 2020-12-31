Where to find Boom's Exotic Sniper Rifle in Fortnite season 5: Step by step guide for beginners

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 saw the introduction of a new sniper variant: Boom's Exotic Sniper Rifle. Boom's Exotic Sniper Rifle can be obtained in exchange for gold bars.

But before exchanging those gold bars, players have to meet an NPC called Splode.

Given that this region in Fortnite's map does not boast of notable supplies, the number of players who land in this region is usually quite low.

However, Splode's introduction to this part of the map has certainly spiced things up. Although nothing can be obtained for free from Splode, the NPC has a pretty interesting collection of in-game items for players to choose from.

It is advised that players carry a respectable amount of gold bars before heading over to Splode.

1200 Gold Bars for an exotic Boom Sniper that only does 70 damage.



Let me have my moment lol pic.twitter.com/IBmPGDjv7z — Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) December 6, 2020

Here's everything that fans need to know about Boom's Exotic Sniper Rifle in Fortnite:

How to find Boom's Exotic Sniper Rifle in Fortnite

Players must first secure 1,225 gold bars to purchase Boom's Exotic Sniper Rifle. Given that gold bars accumulate with each round, players might need to go through a few rounds of Fortnite before they can collect the designated amount.

They must then follow a series of steps to acquire it.

I absolutely love the boom sniper at this point its the only exotic ill actually get — Te NooB (@TeNooBYT) December 28, 2020

I regret everything I said about the boom sniper exotic



i love that thing now — mad 😼 (@MadBoii_) December 30, 2020

The series of steps that players need to follow to unlock Boom's Exotic Sniper Rifle in Fortnite are:

The player needs to execute a drop from the Battle Bus, which takes them towards the island on the north-eastern side of Stealthy Stronghold.

After landing on the small island, the player needs to search for a tiny shack. Players are likely to find Splode inside this shack.

In case the player is unable to find Splode inside the shack, they are advised to look around the small island.

After locating Splode, the player needs to interact with the NPC and purchase Boom's Exotic Sniper Rifle in exchange for 1,225 gold bars.

This is the only way to acquire Boom's Exotic Sniper Rifle for the time being.