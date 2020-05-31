Borderlands franchise content to be back in Fortnite

Source: Gamerant

Fortnite has partnered again with another popular franchise from Epic Games. The Borderlands Psycho Kit is now available in the Item Shop for 2,000 V-Bucks for a limited period of time.

The Borderlands Psycho Pack, first released in the summer of 2019, was a part of Fortnite X Mayhem game, where a portion of the map was devoted to Pandora's largely abandoned world from Borderlands. This event also featured a multitude of specific thematic challenges for Borderlands as well as imaginative style sprays, banners and prefabs.

Borderlands Psycho Bundle is now back in Fortnite:

With the return of the Borderlands Psycho Bundle, players would get a feel of the original Mayhem event.

Players would receive the Psycho skin for 2,000 V-Bucks, or $19.99, that would allow their game character to don the gas mask and shave the head of the common enemy of the Borderlands. Players would also receive the Psycho Buzz Axes and the ever-talkative Claptrap Pet to keep them on their quest for a Victory Royale company.

This package may only be for a limited time in the Fortnite Item Store. To get the Psycho Bundle, Fortnite players may buy Borderlands 3 on the Epic Games Store till Dec 31, 2020.

Even better yet, if anyone in Fortnite has already bought the Psycho Pack but is taking advantage of the Borderlands 3 offer, they get to earn a Fortnite bonus of 2,000 V-Bucks instead of the package.

This bundle's reintroduction in Fortnite comes straight on the heels of 'Borderlands: the handsome set' and is now available free of charge. This collection of Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel is available for free until June 4 as part of Fortnite's Epic Mega Sale.