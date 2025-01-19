Brawl Stars Championship 2025 roadmap revealed

Supercell has revealed the roadmap for the Brawl Stars Esports 2025 season, where the publisher will invest $2 million into prize pools. Teams worldwide are now gearing up for the Championship (BSC) 2025 — the monthly qualifiers will begin in February, with the World Finals of the Championship scheduled to be held offline later in November 2025.

Supercell has also introduced a new mid-season tournament, named Brawl Cup, which will be held offline in May 2025. The top eight teams from around the world will compete in this event.

Brawl Stars Esports 2025 structure and details

Expand Tweet

Trending

Supercell will host monthly qualifiers in seven different regions, including North America, South America, East Asia, EMEA, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and the Chinese mainland. Teams will fight in their respective regions to earn a spot in the Brawl Cup, LCQ, and the Brawl Stars 2025 World Finals.

Each monthly qualifier will be played in two stages: the Qualifier and finals. The Qualifier will be held across two days. The top eight teams will then qualify for the monthly finals and fight in a seeded single-elimination bracket. They will earn the BSC Points and a share of the prize pool.

Six monthly qualifiers will be organized for each region this year. These qualifiers have been split into two seasons: Spring and Fall. The February, March, and April Qualifiers are named the Spring Spit, while the June, July, and August Qualifiers come under the Fall Split.

Based on their BSC Points, teams will earn a spot in the Brawl Cup, LCQ, and World Finals. These three events will be played offline. Teams will aim to perform well in their monthly qualifiers to grab a spot in these Brawl Stars tournaments.

Slots distributions for Brawl Cup, LCQ, and World Finals 2025

Supercell reveals slots distribution for Brawl Cup, LCQ, and World Finals 2025 (Image via YouTube/Brawl Stars)

The Brawl Cup 2025 will feature eight teams from across the world. This includes two teams each from EMEA and North America, and one team each from East Asia, South and Southeast Asia, South America, and the Chinese mainland. These teams will fight to unlock additional LCQ and World Finals slots for their home region.

The Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ) will be held in October, featuring 16 teams. This consists of three teams each from EMEA and the Chinese mainland regions, two each from East Asia, Southeast Asia, and South America, and one each from South Asia and North America. The top four teams from the LCQ will earn a spot in the World Finals.

Supercell will host the prestigious Brawl Stars World Finals 2025 in November. It will feature 16 teams and a huge prize pool of $1 million, similar to World Finals 2024. Four teams each from EMEA and LCQ will be selected for the finals, alongside three teams from North America, and two teams each from South America and East Asia. Additionally, one team from the Brawl Cup champion’s region will qualify for the finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.