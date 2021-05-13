Brazilian player tested positive for COVID-19 after reaching Singapore for Free Fire World Series 2021, now recovered

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the esports industry as it's becoming extremely challenging to conduct the popular format of LAN tournaments.

However, Garena after organizing an online-only tournament in 2020 is back with its first global LAN event of 2021, the Free Fire World Series 2021. The Free Fire tournament will take place in Singapore on 22nd and 30th May. The qualified teams reached Singapore in advance because of the mandatory two-week quarantine.

Um participante brasileiro, ao entrar em Singapura para participar do Campeonato Mundial de Free Fire (#FFWS) Singapura 2021, foi testado positivo para COVID-19 ao chegar ao país-sede da competição.⁣



(1/5) pic.twitter.com/KswJKS9QuK — Free Fire Esports Brasil - #FFWS #LBFF (@FFesportsBR) May 12, 2021

In the latest development, Free Fire Brazil Esports tweeted that a Brazilian player after entering Singapore tested positive for Covid-19 and was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. The player tested negative before boarding the Singapore flight and those who came in close contact with the player have been identified and quarantined in a dedicated facility. The player has since recovered and was discharged from the hospital.

Comunicado #FFWS: a Final do Mundial de Singapura mudou de data!



Já anota pra não esquecer: a Final acontece dia 30/05, domingão! As Classificatórias continuam no dia 22/05, sábado. Os dois dias de competição rolam às 10 am (horário de Brasília).



Acesse: https://t.co/JQUeHysS6o pic.twitter.com/RPdmpuWISV — Free Fire Esports Brasil - #FFWS #LBFF (@FFesportsBR) May 10, 2021

In a statement, Garena said ensuring and protecting the health of everyone involved remains their top priority and they will continue to work with the authorities to ensure the safety and success of FFWS 2021.

Earlier, due to the travel ban from South Asian countries to Singapore, the teams from India (Galaxy Racer and Team Elite), Pakistan (Team TG), and Bangladesh (Team Riot) were excluded from the tournament.

The top 18 teams from 11 regions around the world will compete in the World Series for the ultimate title and massive prize pool of 2 Million USD.

Qualified teams for the Play-ins of the Free Fire World Series 2021:-

1. DEA (MENA)

2. LOUD (Brazil)

3. First Raiders Bravo (Indonesia)

4. God's Plan (Latin America)

5. Attack All around (Thailand)

6. New Gank (Singapore)

7. HQ Esports (Vietnam)

8. Singularity Invincible (CIS)

9. Vaixourar (Europe)

Qualified teams for the Finals of the Free Fire World Series 2021:-

1. VIP Esports (MENA)

2. FLUXO (Brazil)

3. Geek Fam (Malaysia/ Philippines)

4. Evos Esports ID ( Indonesia)

5. Team Aze (Latin America)

6. Phoenix Force(Thailand)

7. LGDS (Taiwan)

8. Burst the Sky (Vietnam)

9. Silence (CIS)

2. FLUXO (Brazil)

3. Geek Fam (Malaysia/ Philippines)

4. Evos Esports ID ( Indonesia)

5. Team Aze (Latin America)

6. Phoenix Force(Thailand)

7. LGDS (Taiwan)

8. Burst the Sky (Vietnam)

9. Silence (CIS)