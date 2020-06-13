PS5 price leaked online, expected to sell for $699.99 on launch

A recent leak revealed that the supposed retail price of the recently-unveiled PlayStation 5

Playasia.com allegedly displayed the PS5's price on their website briefly, though that has been taken down since.

PS5 pricing details revealed (Image Credits: Sony/VR4Player)

The highly-anticipated PS5 reveal concluded on 11th June 2020, and to say the least, it was sensational.

Now that console fanatics around the world know what the next-generation device has to offer, swarms of people are rushing in to scavenge any bit of information related to its price point. At the moment, there has been no official confirmation from Sony on the cost of the PlayStation 5.

However, a leak that seemingly emerged from Playasia.com, a popular online portal for video games, PSN codes, and other electronics items, seemed to zero in on the PS5 retail price at $699.99.

Here is an image from when the PS5 price was revealed on the website.

Playasia.com allegedly allowed for pre-orders, revealing the PS5 pricing (Image credits: iFireMonkey)

The website also allowed to add the item to cart for a short period of time, before disabling it permanently until further notice.

it lets you purchase it though which is a oof pic.twitter.com/hiKMMrSmfW — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) June 12, 2020

A later tweet in the same thread also revealed that the cost of one PS5 joystick was slated at €75.75, which converts to around 84.13 USD. It was met with mixed responses, with some users criticising its steep price while others were happy with the amount.

Leaked pricing of a PS5 joystick

As previously mentioned, an official confirmation from Sony about the PS5 pricing is still underway. Multiple speculations around the alleged price leak suggest that cost is almost as 'expected'. Others argued that, the price point might be an overkill.

On that note, here is what the PS5 has to offer (via Playasia.com)

PS5 Features

CPU: x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2”

GPU: AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine

Ray Tracing Acceleration

SSD Storage System

"Tempest" 3D AudioTech

Backwards compatibility with PS4 games and PSVR hardware

Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)

Haptic Technology

Adaptive Triggers

The PS5's rival, Xbox X, is also set to make its debut on 26 November 2020. Although the price hasn't been revealed just yet, sources predict that it will be set at around the $499 mark, a solid $200 cheaper than the 'expected' PS5 retail price.