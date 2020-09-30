Late last night, upcoming streaming service Brime Live hosted a stress test, by posting a link via twitter ahead of their scheduled October 1st launch.

Spoiler alert - it didn't go well.

A large chunk of the streaming and gaming community initially believed that Brime Live is some kind of joke. It was thrust into the mainstream media shortly after the mysterious Twitch ban issued to streamer Dr. DisRespect.

A theory was constructed that the doctor himself was behind the service, as his ban sent shockwaves through the streaming world. The theory gained traction after a date was spotted in one of his livestreams and it corresponded with the new upcoming Brime Live announcement.

This theory was never officially debunked by the heads of Brime Live, but it never lead to an actual link between them and DisRespect.

Brime Live fails stress tests

Alpha Members

Brime Live briefly put out early sign ups on the website for all "Alpha" members to get a chance to be full time partners on the site, regardless of audience size or popularity. Sadly, not everyone who signed up received an email to become partners.

Shortly after the membership program was announced, it was labeled as a marketing ploy by a desperate start up that had no sponsors and no live platform.

Before the service could even launch, there were already a number of bans issued on their Discord servers due to reported sexual misconduct. All signs were pointing to this becoming a catastrophic failure.

"Break Us" they got what they asked for

Skip ahead to last night. The @WatchBrime account tweeted out a link for the stress test, and right as the channel reached 100 viewers, it crashed. Servers went down, viewers were given a 500 error message within minutes of the link going live.

Brime Live announced their failure and are said to be going back to the drawing board. They also confirmed that they are delaying the originally scheduled October 1st launch.

Recently Announced via the @WatchBrime Twitter

Brime Live used an open-source app known as OSP (open streaming platform) for the stress test, and based on what viewers saw, they did very little in terms of customization as well.

Going by these initial signs, Brime Live looks destined to fail, unless there is a massive overhaul in the works. Only time will tell with this one.