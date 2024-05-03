"Bro's just eating the toppings" - Fans react to Fortnite streamer Nick Eh 30's intriguing way of eating pizza

A recent clip of Fortnite streamer Nick Eh 30 has gone viral, showing him eating a slice of pizza. The family-friendly content creator ate the pizza in such a strange way that the internet immediately got talking about it as soon as the clip appeared on X.com. With 3.9 million views and climbing, the streamer’s way of scraping toppings off the pizza was unique, to say the least.

The responses from netizens were mixed, with some agreeing with the streamer, while others had far fewer nice things to say about it. Nick Eh 30’s way of eating pizza will not be easily forgotten, though. It appeared to confuse some people, as one X user said:

“Bro’s just eating the toppings.”

Fortnite streamer Nick Eh 30 shows a way of eating pizza that got netizens talking

In a now-viral clip on X, Fortnite streamer Nick Eh 30 showed off exactly how he eats a pizza to stay lean. In the clip, he scraped the toppings off the pizza first, and ate just that, using his hand to grab the messy toppings:

“It keeps you nice and lean, and you’re having the best part. Again, you just wanna grab like this, and if it’s good pizza, it’ll all come off together, right, and you can dip it, scrape it along so you get that sauce and just, just like that.”

Once he’s torn the initial piece of pizza away, he showed the next part of the secret: using his mouth to graze across the top of the pizza, so that Nick Eh 30 only eats the cheese, toppings, and some of the sauce:

“So, then, what I like to do, once you’re done with that part, you can just rip it off like that, so you can kinda clear the way and just graze the top, right? So just getting the toppings here. Just graze the top. Just like that. So the final result is you have a pizza that looks like that.”

Quite a few responses openly roasted or made jokes about how Nick Eh 30 ate the slice of pizza. Some joked about him being “afraid of carbohydrates,” and suggested this way of eating a slice of pizza deserved him being sent directly to jail. It was certainly an unorthodox way to eat, and netizens were all too eager to roast the Fortnite streamer.

The streamer got openly roasted on social media by quite a few users (Image via X.com)

It wasn’t all negatives for Nick, though. A few people did agree with him, with another social media user stating they haven’t had bread to eat in many years, finding it a better way to consume their food.

Some netizens were on the Fortnite streamer's side (Image via X.com)

The streamer took the roasting in good stride, teasing that he shouldn't show people how he ate "microwaved ice cream," in response to Scubaryan's X post.

This method of pizza eating won't be forgotten anytime soon. Nick Eh 30 is an interesting content creator, well-known for his swearing-free, family-friendly environment.