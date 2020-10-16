Bronny James grounded from playing in Warzone event after Instagram incident

Bronny James, the newest member of FaZe Clan and son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is in some hot water. Last week, a viral video of the young phenom surfaced on Instagram. In the video, we can clearly see Bronny smoking marijuana. Obviously, the video wasn't supposed to go live but it did and the whole world saw the 16-year old partaking in the illicit activity.

Bronny's father, LeBron, was in Orlando playing in the NBA Playoffs at the time. While he no doubt heard about the incident, he couldn't reprimand his son in person. However, LeBron has won the NBA title and is home now, much to Bronny's dismay. Just days after getting home, it appears LeBron has grounded his son from playing in a Call of Duty: Warzone event due to his recent actions.

LeBron forbids Bronny James from playing in Warzone tournament

The Warzone event was supposed to be Bronny playing with NFL star Odell Beckham, Jr. Both athletes were supposed to stream and play together yesterday afternoon but shortly into the stream, it was clear Bronny wasn't going to show up.

Odell asked about his disappearance and this led to some funny commentary on why Bronny wasn't in attendance.

Advertisement

Obviously, people are making the connection that LeBron likely told Bronny James he couldn't play Warzone after the video of him smoking marijuana surfaced online. Like any other parent, LeBron had to discipline his child and unfortunately for Bronny, that meant not playing with the likes of Odell Beckham, Jr.

FaZe Clan's newest member Bronny James was reportedly grounded from a Warzone event by his dad Lebron following the incident of him smoking weed on Instagram.



Welcome to Esports — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 15, 2020

It's unknown if Bronny will face any further repercussions from his new organization, FaZe Clan. The 16-year old basketball star clearly broke the law and is severely underage. However, we still haven't seen any kind of blowback from FaZe. Of course, the organization could be keeping this private for the sake of Bronny James but we're still unsure.

Fans can likely see Bronny James back on Twitch and Warzone whenever his punishment concludes.