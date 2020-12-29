Broxah talks about toxicity in the League of Legends pro community

Mads "Broxah" Brock-Pedersen recently posted a video on YouTube that revealed the toxic environment in the League of Legends pro player community.

Broxah can be seen talking about things that he faced as a professional player in the video. The former Team Liquid player also mentioned instances where he had to step in and protect younger players from being bullied.

Apart from that, Broxah's switch from Team Liquid to Counter Logic Gaming has also caused the Jungler to receive a lot of angry messages from fans.

You do not know people. Stop assuming things. "He plays in NA for money" Yeah dude I was getting paid less than some EU rookies. I could log off from twitter could be a solution, doesn't matter since I would get flamed in soloQ no matter what I did. — Jérémy V (@Eikalol) December 28, 2020

It just makes me fucking sad seeing someone like Broxah having to deal with this king of toxicity, a player that is kind, always positive in game and a good role model for any league players out there. — Jérémy V (@Eikalol) December 28, 2020

Broxah can also be seen talking about the hatred he had to face after moving to the League of Legends Championship Series from Fnatic as well as when Team Liquid finished a the 9-12th position at Worlds 2020.

Here's everything to know about Broxah's revelation about the toxicity in the League of Legends pro player community.

Broxah opens up about toxicity in the League of Legends pro community

The European Jungler revealed that after his move to NA, it was difficult to deal with fans. Broxah said that many fans accused him of being greedy and the only reason behind his switch from Europe to NA was because he "wanted to become a millionaire."

Other than that, Broxah's video also included the superstar's statement regarding rookies such as Jeremy "Eika" Valdenaire and the amount of bullying they had to face. Broxah admitted that the toxicity rose to such an extent that he had to defend and help Eika.

He was one of the only standing up for me when everyone was farming like and RTs cause its just so cool I was import so who cares. Criticism is good, that is needed. Blindly focusing again and again on a player just because that is a cool trend, not so much. — Jérémy V (@Eikalol) December 28, 2020

Fans on Reddit also came forward in support of Broxah. If any player is continuously performing bad, there is always the aspect of being criticized by fans. The community and Broxah feel that the criticism should not turn into toxic slurs instead.

Replies on Reddit to Broxah's video (Image via Reddit)

This continuously growing toxic environment in the League of Legends pro community can massively affect the entire scene. Given that a popular community figure such as Broxah has decided to speak out on the topic is a glaring alarm of how worse the situation is.

It is up to the members of the professional scene to clear these allegations of toxicity and malicious behavior from the pro player community of League of Legends.