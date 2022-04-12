Bugsnax is finally coming to PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch: Game Pass release date and more

Bugsnax, the cute adventure video game from the independent game studio Young Horses, is finally being released across multiple platforms after a stint as a PlayStation exclusive.

The developers behind the title recently announced on their official social media channels that it would be arriving on April 28, along with a free DLC for players to enjoy.

The game will be released for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, cloud gaming (Beta), and Windows 10 PCs. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on the same day.

Bugsnax (YH Games) @YoungHorses The Isle of BIGsnax update launches April 28th FREE for all Bugsnax players!



And that's not all...the newly updated Bugsnax is coming to Xbox One + Series X|S + PC Game Pass, Nintendo Switch eShop, and Steam the same day! The Isle of BIGsnax update launches April 28th FREE for all Bugsnax players! And that's not all...the newly updated Bugsnax is coming to Xbox One + Series X|S + PC Game Pass, Nintendo Switch eShop, and Steam the same day! https://t.co/rnH6REwWG7

The developers had earlier announced that they were working on DLC titled The Isle of Bigsnax. They revealed today that the update will be free content released along with the game on April 28.

Bugsnax is getting released on multiple platforms along with being available on Xbox Game Pass

The game was earlier released on PlayStation 4 & 5, Microsoft Windows, and macOS on November 12, 2020. The expansion mentioned above was announced back in October 2021. Describing it in the latest Xbox post, Creative Director of Young Horses, Kevin Zuhn, said:

"The Isle of Bigsnax includes around three hours of new story and quest content where you explore a strange island that has risen from the sea, crawling with giant-sized Bugsnax!"

He added:

"You’ll also be able to take on new challenges in the town of Snaxburg to earn furniture and accessories for your personal hut. And I’m always happy to say, you can now hunt down adorable hats to put on your collection of Bugsnax."

The developers assured the players that they would be finding the game "bigger and better" right from the start on April 28. There will also be "countless quality-of-life updates, smaller story beats, and juicy secrets hidden throughout the game."

Bugsnax (YH Games) @YoungHorses

It's fine, thanks for asking!



When is DLC?

Find out more tomorrow. How is DLC?It's fine, thanks for asking!When is DLC?Find out more tomorrow. How is DLC?It's fine, thanks for asking!When is DLC?Find out more tomorrow. 👀 https://t.co/5LCUCgBTcV

Bugsnax is an adventure video game where players have to explore the Snaktooth island to catch the titular half-bug-half-snack creatures. In the first-person game, players don the role of a nameless newspaper journalist who goes to the mysterious island to document the intriguing creatures following the trail of the explorer Elizabert Megafig who has disappeared.

Players can track her down by catching the eponymous Bugsnax and feeding it to the Grumpuses, although "anybody who consumes a Bugsnak rapidly mutates into what they have eaten." The developers characterize the game as a unique combination of slapstick comedy, mystery, and body horror.

Bugsnax (YH Games) @YoungHorses Remember to wish list Bugsnax on Steam so you're all set to play it and The Isle of BIGsnax update on April 28th! store.steampowered.com/app/674140/Bug… Remember to wish list Bugsnax on Steam so you're all set to play it and The Isle of BIGsnax update on April 28th! store.steampowered.com/app/674140/Bug…

Being released on new platforms will allow Bugsnax to be enjoyed by a more recent set of audiences, while the free content update will excite the already existing player base. Fans of the quirky title will be eager to see what the developers have in store for them when The Isle of Bigsnax debuts on April 28.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar