Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 'Double XP' is now live until January 19th

Call of Duty revealed on January 15 that both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will reward 2x weapon XP until January 19.

2 Weapon XP is live NOW through 1/19 in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/hTx3fpjcqx — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 15, 2021

According to the official announcement, players can use this period to level up their favorite weapons. Valid till January 19, this offer is available for players on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and COD: Warzone.

From reading the reactions of the community on Twitter, there's a huge section of the community that are displeased by the SBMM present in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and the amount of bugs, glitches, and server problems present in COD: Warzone.

Here's everything to know about the double weapon XP event in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and COD: Warzone.

Double Weapon XP in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and COD: Warzone

Treyarch first announced the double weapon XP on January 13. This event presents the perfect solution for players who find unlocking achievements troublesome.

Not only can the double weapon XP event help players in unlocking achievements swiftly, but it also allows them to unlock essential attachments for their weapons.

Double Weapon XP Weekend is coming. Get ready to level up your arsenal Jan. 15-19! pic.twitter.com/gL3oIckN0T — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) January 12, 2021

Since Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was integrated with COD: Warzone, all weapons from the former title are now available in the standalone battle royale game. Warzone players, who do not own Black Ops Cold War, should focus on leveling their favorite weapons from the game.

Additionally, with Treyarch announcing Firebase Z's release as a new Zombies map on Black Ops Cold War, this double weapon XP period is an ideal opportunity for players to level up their desired weapon to flaunt on the new map.

Thank you for Double Weapon XP, Call of Duty. pic.twitter.com/28Gr3EtcvE — KRNG Dexb0t (@DEXB0T) January 15, 2021

With the double weapon XP period scheduled to end on January 19, players should start grinding as much as possible to unlock that special attachment they had their eyes on for a while.

Even if it wasn't for the specific attachment, it's always handy to have a few extra levels on the weapon that a player is most comfortable with.