Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal live stream: How, when and where to watch?

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is the next highly-anticipated entry in the famed Call of Duty franchise. The series is returning to the past, with Treyarch going back to the well with a Cold War-era setting made famous in the original Black Ops.

Call of Duty Black Ops was the first game in the series set during the Cold War, and it's ambitious globe-trotting, espionage story was one that was a hit with fans. The Black Ops series is one marked by its excellent single-player campaign. However, that is not to say that the multiplayer isn't just as competent.

The latter aspect of Call of Duty Black Ops has been nothing short of outstanding with each subsequent release, with Black Ops III being a clear favourite. Now, with the inclusion of Warzone, things are going to be shaken up considerably.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: Multiplayer reveal live stream

📅 Tomorrow

🕙 10:00am PT pic.twitter.com/QaXw6ui96b — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 8, 2020

As has been confirmed, the newest Call of Duty entry will also share essential features with Warzone, which is massively popular today. Besides, the game will include the standard multiplayer from previous titles.

The multiplayer live stream is scheduled for the 9th of September at 10:00 AM (PST)/10:30 PM (IST).

Players are excited to get their first look at the newest Call of Duty multiplayer, as the game mode has rarely every disappointed the fan base. All of Activision's Call of Duty studios, namely Treyarch, Infinity Ward, and Sledgehammer Games, have been able to deliver competent multiplayer experiences time and time again.

Don't miss the global reveal of #BlackOpsColdWar Multiplayer here:https://t.co/XYgHfJ8Pvy — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 8, 2020

Expectations are sky-high with the upcoming offering, but the primary sentiment amongst the fan base is mainly optimistic. You can catch the live stream on various YouTube channels, including the one below.

Fans are also waiting to get more details regarding changes coming to Warzone.