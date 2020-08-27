Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War release date, characters, plot, and more

The recently held Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War reveal event shed some more light on the upcoming project as well as updates to Warzone and Modern Warfare.

Activision has brought out the big guns with Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War's brilliant cinematic trailer that showcases the scale and ambitious nature of the single-player campaign.

The single-player campaign is one of the primary reasons why fans love the Call of Duty franchise. The trailer showed off the Cold War-era setting in different periods and featured prominent locations.

The speculation whether this will be a continuation of the Call of Duty: Black Ops saga or a complete reboot has finally been put to rest with the appearance of certain characters.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, Alex Mason, Frank Woods and Hudson return

Alex Mason, the protagonist from the original Black Ops games, makes an appearance in the trailer, much to the delight of fans of the series. Sgt Frank Woods is one of the fan-favorites from the Call of Duty franchise, and in particular, the Black Ops series.

Agent Hudson, AKA The Iceman, also makes a return to the Call of Duty franchise and is sure to play a significant role in this game as well. In addition to fictional characters, the 40th U.S. President Ronald Reagan also makes an appearance in the trailer, similar to President John F. Kennedy's appearance in the first Black Ops game.

The trailer also confirmed the release date of the game, i.e., November 13, 2020. The characters make an appearance in the trailer, suggesting that the game is a sequel and not a complete reboot of the series.

11.13.2020 #BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/SI8jqEdaBM — Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War News (@BlackOpsColdWar) August 26, 2020

The plot seems to revolve around the Soviet agent "Perseus" and the intelligence forces' efforts to hunt him down. Speculation still exists whether this is an attempt to retcon the Black Ops series, and start anew with an entirely new storyline.

Whether the game takes place before the events of Black Ops II is yet to be made clear, and fans are eager to find out more. The trailer ends with Sgt. Frank Woods announced as the newest Operator in Call of Duty Modern Warfare, as well as a date for the Multiplayer Reveal: September 6, 2020.