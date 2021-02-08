Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Firebase Z glitch allows players permanent God-Mode with Tombstone

YouTuber CerealGlitchers recently revealed a new glitch on the Firebase Z Zombies map that allows players to gain permanent God-Mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
God-Mode is essentially an in-game perk that allows players to become invincible and immune to any form of incoming damage. This makes it obvious why Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players can often be found exploiting this glitch.
However, similar to past incidents, it is expected that Treyarch will soon swoop in with a hotfix to remove this glitch from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Nonetheless, players can use the in-game Tombstone soda to trigger permanent God-Mode until that happens.
Here's how players can trigger the permanent god mode glitch in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's latest zombies map, Firebase Z.
Permanent God-Mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies
To activate the permanent God-Mode glitch in Firebase Z, players need to follow a series of steps. This will activate the glitch on the latest Zombies map in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War:
- Go through the teleporter and turn on the power by activating the aether reactor in the Firebase Z map.
- Once the power has been turned on, head back towards the teleporter's location. Players should be able to see a Tombstone Soda vending machine situated nearby.
- Collect a can of Tombstone Soda from the vending machine before traveling back via the teleporter. The Tombstone Soda allows players to self-revive themselves and is extremely important to execute this glitch.
- At this point, throw a Molotov on the ground and stand on top of it. When the player is about to die due to low HP, they are advised to consume the Tombstone soda.
- After reviving on the same spot, players will notice that they have turned immune to the zombies' incoming attacks.
Following these steps will allow players to trigger permanent God-Mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's latest Zombies map, Firebase Z.
However, Treyarch has an impeccable track record of fixing bugs and glitches swiftly. It won't be long before developers release a hotfix to remove this glitch from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.Published 08 Feb 2021, 14:30 IST