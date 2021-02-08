Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Firebase Z glitch allows players permanent God-Mode with Tombstone

YouTuber CerealGlitchers recently revealed a new glitch on the Firebase Z Zombies map that allows players to gain permanent God-Mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

God-Mode is essentially an in-game perk that allows players to become invincible and immune to any form of incoming damage. This makes it obvious why Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players can often be found exploiting this glitch.

However, similar to past incidents, it is expected that Treyarch will soon swoop in with a hotfix to remove this glitch from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Nonetheless, players can use the in-game Tombstone soda to trigger permanent God-Mode until that happens.

Here's how players can trigger the permanent god mode glitch in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's latest zombies map, Firebase Z.

Permanent God-Mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

To activate the permanent God-Mode glitch in Firebase Z, players need to follow a series of steps. This will activate the glitch on the latest Zombies map in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War:

Go through the teleporter and turn on the power by activating the aether reactor in the Firebase Z map.

Once the power has been turned on, head back towards the teleporter's location. Players should be able to see a Tombstone Soda vending machine situated nearby.

Collect a can of Tombstone Soda from the vending machine before traveling back via the teleporter. The Tombstone Soda allows players to self-revive themselves and is extremely important to execute this glitch.

At this point, throw a Molotov on the ground and stand on top of it. When the player is about to die due to low HP, they are advised to consume the Tombstone soda.

After reviving on the same spot, players will notice that they have turned immune to the zombies' incoming attacks.

Following these steps will allow players to trigger permanent God-Mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's latest Zombies map, Firebase Z.

However, Treyarch has an impeccable track record of fixing bugs and glitches swiftly. It won't be long before developers release a hotfix to remove this glitch from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.