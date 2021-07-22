Call of Duty developer Activision may be on the verge of being canceled following grave allegations

The whole ruckus around the allegations brought forth against Activision Blizzard has been all the rage in the community, and for good reason.
A behemoth in the game development industry, Activision was recently sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing on the grounds of alleged harassment of women in the workplace.
According to an extensive report on the issue by Bloomberg, Activision Blizzard upholds a “frat boy” work culture, where female employees were discriminated against in terms of compensation, assignment, promotion, and termination.
The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing prepared a report on the situation following a two-year long investigation into the company. According to the report, 20% of the workforce at Activision Blizzard comprises of women who have been facing misconduct and harassment.
Sure enough, as soon as this got revealed, Twitter jumped up to cancel the iconic game developers. To be honest, the behavior that women had been subjected to (according to the report) at the company is downright disgusting.
Twitter stands in solidarity of those on the receiving end of hideous workplace behavior at Activision Blizzard
Before delving into the reaction of the gaming community, it is important to emphasize the exact severity of the "frat boy" work culture. According to the report by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing,
Female employees are subjected to constant sexual harassment, including having to continually fend off unwanted sexual comments and advances by their male co-workers and supervisors and being groped at the “cube crawls” and other company events. High-ranking executives and creators engaged in blatant sexual harassment without repercussions.
Given the heinous nature of the issue, the community will probably be waiting to see how Activision deals with something like this in the days to come.