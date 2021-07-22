Call of Duty developer Activision may be on the verge of being canceled following grave allegations

The whole ruckus around the allegations brought forth against Activision Blizzard has been all the rage in the community, and for good reason.

A behemoth in the game development industry, Activision was recently sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing on the grounds of alleged harassment of women in the workplace.

According to an extensive report on the issue by Bloomberg, Activision Blizzard upholds a “frat boy” work culture, where female employees were discriminated against in terms of compensation, assignment, promotion, and termination.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing prepared a report on the situation following a two-year long investigation into the company. According to the report, 20% of the workforce at Activision Blizzard comprises of women who have been facing misconduct and harassment.

Sure enough, as soon as this got revealed, Twitter jumped up to cancel the iconic game developers. To be honest, the behavior that women had been subjected to (according to the report) at the company is downright disgusting.

that activision shit makes me sick.



how fkn hard is it to not treat people like shit?



be better — OpTic Hitch (@hitchariide) July 22, 2021

Twitter stands in solidarity of those on the receiving end of hideous workplace behavior at Activision Blizzard

Before delving into the reaction of the gaming community, it is important to emphasize the exact severity of the "frat boy" work culture. According to the report by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing,

Female employees are subjected to constant sexual harassment, including having to continually fend off unwanted sexual comments and advances by their male co-workers and supervisors and being groped at the “cube crawls” and other company events. High-ranking executives and creators engaged in blatant sexual harassment without repercussions.

The hideousness of the entire ordeal goes on to show how deeply rooted this issue is. One particular person said out loud what everyone else was thinking:

"Frat-Boy Culture" is a bullshit word. I was in a frat and we didnt do shit. Its about mental maturity and the men at Activision/Blizzard arent "boys" theyre grown men being predatory sexist racist assholes. Lets call it as such — Magical Girl Renie (@renieplayerone) July 22, 2021

I remember the horrible things boys said growing up that were overlooked and even cheered. Now those boys are grwonups and they have the same mentality at 32 that they did at 12, except now they have power.



Its the whole damn culture and its gotta fuckin go — Magical Girl Renie (@renieplayerone) July 22, 2021

Twitter stands in solidarity with those affected by the toxic work culture at Activision Blizzard:

There's no helping those who choose not to see the difference between how men and women are treated in the gaming space, and MANY others.



So, so tired.



Support women. — Jambo 🎂 (@PlayWithJambo) July 22, 2021

So, simply put, fuck Activision Blizzard.



I know at least one person personally with horror stories from their time at the company, who left due to this sort of behaviour.



I'm glad this is coming to light. It sucks to learn it's widespread, but I'm not surprised. — Laura Kate Dale (@LaurakBuzz) July 22, 2021

Now, here is something that is sadly true and equally scary:

the Activision/Blizzard thing should make you angry cus this is happens in the games industry as a whole, from AAA to indie, it's just that Activision got caught — céli 🍄 (@pianta_) July 22, 2021

Activision has subsequently responded to the whole situation, and here is what the community has to say about that:

Activision Blizzard's statement brands the officials suing them as "irresponsible" and "driving many of the State’s best businesses out of California."



Totally defensive. Entirely remorseless. If that's the public response, imagine the internal one. https://t.co/luDqc0VNzW — Alysia Judge (@AlysiaJudge) July 22, 2021

Given the heinous nature of the issue, the community will probably be waiting to see how Activision deals with something like this in the days to come.

