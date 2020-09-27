Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2020  regional Finals day 1 format , results and day 2 schedule

Day 1 of the regional finals of the Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2020 for the Rest of World region, presented by Sony Xperia, concluded with Team Mayhem qualifying for the Finals. The winner of the regional finals will move to World Championship 2020. The COD Mobile World Championship 2020 features a massive prize pool of $1,000,000.

Format of the tournament:

The Regional Playoffs or Stage 4 of the tournament is divided into two sets of brackets:

1) Winner's Bracket(Upper Bracket): All eight teams will start in this bracket, 4 groups of 2 teams each that will battle each other, winners qualify to the next round.

2) Elimination Bracket(Lower Bracket):- The loser of the winner's bracket will enter the Elimination bracket, if they lose in the elimination bracket they are eliminated from the Regional Playoffs.

If the team with one loss wins in the finals, both teams will each have one loss and another game will be played to determine the champion.

Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2020

Winner's Bracket:

winner bracket image credits:gamesbattles

Round 1: Winners move to Round 2, Losers move to Round 1 of Elimination Bracket

Advertisement

SynerGE vs Unbroken Esports: 3-1

Team IND vs Game and Geek: 0-3

Team Mayhem vs Reckoning Esports: 3-0

1st Esports vs 3rB Squad: 0-3

Round 2: Winners move to Round 3, Losers move to Round 2 of Elimination Bracket

SynerGE vs Game and Geek: 0-3

Team Mayhem vs 3rB Squad: 3-0

Round 3: Winner move to Finals, Loser move to the Final of Elimination Bracket

Team Mayhem vs Game and Geek: 3-0

Elimination Bracket:

lower bracket and Final image credits:gamesbattles

Round 1( Winner move to Round 2)

Unbroken Esports vs Team IND: 3-2

Reckoning Esports vs 1st Esports: 2-3

Round 2(Winner move to Round 3)

3rB Squad vs Unbroken Esports: 3-1

SynerGE vs 1st Esports: 3-0

Day 2 Schedule:

Round 3 of Elimination Bracket: 3rB squad vs SynerGE :- 4:30pm IST

Elimination Finals: Game and Geek vs Winner of Round 3 of Elimination Bracket 6:00pm IST

Finals: Team Mayhem vs Winner of Elimination Finals Winner : 7:00pm IST

Call Of Duty Mobile World Championship regional qualifiers prize pool

The total prize pool of the regional playoffs is $50,000. Here's the rank-wise distribution of the COD Mobile World Championship 2020 regional qualifiers prize pool:

1st Place (Winners): $15,000 2nd Place (Runner-Up): $10,000 3rd Place: $8,000 4th Place: $5,000 5th Place: $3,500 6th Place: $3,500 7th Place: $2,500 8th Place: $2,500

About Call Of Duty Mobile :

Call Of Duty Mobile is a free-to-play shooter/battle royale mobile version of the famous PC game - Call of Duty. It is developed by Timi Studios and published by Activision for Android and iOS. The game was released on 1st October 2019 and reached the milestone of 100 million downloads in the first week of its launch.

COD Mobile has more than 250 million downloads. The game earned 277 million USD in revenue in 2020.