Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation Alpha lets PS4 and PS5 players try the game two months early

As the focus shifts to the next Call of Duty entry, Activision has officially announced a Call of Duty: Vanguard Early Access Alpha for Playstation users. In the limited time alpha which is exclusive to PS4 and PS5 users, Activision hopes to gather feedback and reactions to the game which will aid them in development ahead of the game's November 5th release date.

Available for the weekend of August 27-29th, players who have access to Sony's platform of play will have the chance to try out Call of Duty: Vanguard for free and will have an exclusive opportunity to test a brand new game mode.

Everything about Call of Duty: Vanguard's PlayStation Alpha

Activision's official summary of the Call of Duty: Vanguard's PlayStation Alpha is as follows:

From August 27 at 10 AM PT to August 29 at 10 AM PT, every single PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owner will be able to participate in the Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation Alpha, featuring Sledgehammer Games’ innovative new game mode known as Champion Hill. This 48-hour play session is your first opportunity to play Call of Duty: Vanguard two months before its November 5 release, and for most PlayStation owners, a PlayStation Plus Subscription is not required.

Champion Hill is a tournament-style, multi-map and multi-life game mode where teams of duos or trios will compete in a round-robin deathmatch tournament.

Every player will start with the same basic loadout and must work their way up the equipment ladder by collecting cash via kills and drops.

Champion Hill can also take place on a singular large map that is split into five sections. Specifically, there is a central Buy Station Area and four arenas for Combat Rounds: the Airstrip, the Trainyard, the Market, and the Courtyard.

If eliminated, players can spectate the rest of the game from the sidelines until there is just one team left standing.

This Alpha is a great chance for Sledghammer Games to get some early data before launch to iron out potential balance issues and bugs.

Preloading will begin on August 23 at 3 AM PT ahead of the Alpha’s scheduled launch on August 27 at 10 AM PT and can be downloaded via the links below:

PlayStation 5:

Americas

Europe, Middle East, Australia, or New Zealand

Japan

Asia

PlayStation 4:

Americas

Europe, Middle East, Australia, or New Zealand

Japan

Asia

