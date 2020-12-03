New leaks suggest Call of Duty: Warzone could be getting a new map

Call of Duty: Warzone players may have many new options for landing spots very soon.

According to leaks by multiple data miners, Call of Duty: Warzone is going to get a new map along with the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1.

🚨REBIRTH ISLAND🚨



ALCATRAZ IS BACK BABY



Follow @BlackOpsLeaks for more! pic.twitter.com/vgGTOn0JDX — Adi Source | Black Ops Cold War Leaks (@BlackOpsLeaks) December 2, 2020

The new map should be arriving to Call of Duty: Warzone on the same day the Season 1 update is released for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, December 10.

During the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Activision had teased a "classified Warzone experience" in the roadmap for Season 1. It seems that Rebirth Island is probably going to be that experience for Warzone players.

Launch is only the beginning for #BlackOpsColdWar.



✅ Nuketown '84.

✅ New Zombies modes.

✅ 2v2 Gunfight comes to #BlackOpsColdWar.

✅ Epic free content.

✅ New maps, modes, weapons, secrets, and more. pic.twitter.com/9970FtYhmk — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 5, 2020

According to @BlackOpsLeaks on Twitter, the Rebirth Island map is closely based on the world-famous prison facility, Alcatraz. Having made its first appearance in Call of Duty: Black Ops in 2010 as a part of the Rebirth mission during the campaign mode, Rebirth Island would be the second map that is returning to the beloved Call of Duty franchise after Nuketown '84.

Here's what the community should expect from the upcoming map in Call of Duty: Warzone.

New map in Call of Duty: Warzone

Advertisement

Vozrozhdeniya Island or Rebirth Island is an actual island in the Aral Sea, administered by Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Much like in Call of Duty, Rebirth Island was a Soviet Union R&D facility for the USSR Microbiological Warfare Group until the dissolution of the USSR.

Call of Duty: Warzone players have been limited to only one map since the game's release. However, with the release of Rebirth Island as a new map in the game, fans are excited to see how it affects the in-game experience for players.

They are the same but different aesthetics because of location. pic.twitter.com/eCKXII0is8 — Argon (@lnfiniityy) December 2, 2020

Judging by the leaked images of Rebirth Island, the new Warzone map seems to be a lot smaller than the present map, Verdansk. This effectively means that apart from close-range combat, players would also get to relish a change of scenery, especially after having competed on one single map since the game's release.

The real world Rebirth Island was completely abandoned in 1992. It remains to be seen what measures are being taken by the developers at Treyarch to maintain historical accuracy on the new map and bring Rebirth Island's mysterious nature to life.