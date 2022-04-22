Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 Classified Arms brings new operators, weapons, changes to Caldera, and more

Activision has officially unveiled the Season 3 Classified Arms early patch notes for Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard. The biggest addition to the new season is undoubtedly the Godzilla vs Kong crossover event titled Operation Monarch.

Call of Duty, Activision’s first-person shooter series is not only the biggest FPS franchises but one of the biggest video game franchises. The series takes players across different time periods and wars, to present a balanced and satisfying combat experience.

Call of Duty Warzone was originally released as a free-to-play battle royale experience for 2019s Call of Duty Modern Warfare. However, the skyrocketing popularity resulted in Call of Duty Warzone outliving Call of Duty Modern Warfare by years.

After crossing over with Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty Warzone is currently crossing over with Call of Duty Vanguard, which means new seasons and updates are shared between the two titles.

With that being said, let’s take a look at what’s coming in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 Classified Arms.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 Classified Arms: A New Season Declassified — Prepare to Wield Classified Arms

On Caldera, Captain Butcher calls upon three more Operators — S.O.T.F. 008 — to investigate the true impact of previous enemy attacks. After reclaiming the island through tactical, yet somewhat flashy force, these elite Allied soldiers are rewarded with treasure troves of secret prototype weapons.

But these prototypes on the island, let alone their existence, raise a massive question: what kind of threats are these powerful weapons supposed to combat?

Their answer comes from an abandoned radio, which picks up several signals and primal roars unlike that of any known creature…

A top-secret armory is open for all Operators during Classified Arms, the third season of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard launching on April 27. And they will need all the power they can get their hands on to combat Godzilla and Kong, laying siege to Caldera later in the season with the limited-time event, Operation Monarch.

This new season of content will be available following updates to both games: one for Vanguard on April 26 at 9 AM PT, and one for Warzone on April 27 at 9 AM PT.

Lead studios Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software, in addition to Treyarch and Toys for Bob, came together to kick off this monstrous season. Here is what you can expect across Warzone and Vanguard:

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 Classified Arms: Warzone Overview

Uncover Ancient Secrets , Loadout Items at Dig Site. Get your hands dirty at this new Monarch Point of Interest between the Ruins and Mines to find Supply Boxes and clues of enemies to come.

, Loadout Items at Dig Site. Get your hands dirty at this new Monarch Point of Interest between the Ruins and Mines to find Supply Boxes and clues of enemies to come. New Offshore Gulag . Escape the Hold, Caldera’s new Gulag. Built by Toys for Bob, this three-lane arena welcomes all combatants to intense duels before redeployment.

. Escape the Hold, Caldera’s new Gulag. Built by Toys for Bob, this three-lane arena welcomes all combatants to intense duels before redeployment. Prepare for Operation Monarch. Ancient cave paintings, massive skulls, and an otherworldly axe are just some of the odd sightings around Caldera…

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Get the details about Classified Arms 🧵 #Vanguard Season 3 introduces classified prototype weaponry for operators to add to their arsenal.Get the details about Classified Arms 🧵

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 - New Point of Interest: Dig Site

A storm is coming to the sunny paradise of Caldera. As the dark clouds began to encroach its skies, the island’s phosphate mining operations expanded westward only to unexpectedly strike bone.

Unearthing giant skulls, rib cages, and remains of Serpentine creatures that some say came from the Hollow Earth, the mining company ultimately abandoned this operation, creating a new area known as the Monarch Dig Site.

Located between the Mine and the Ruins, Dig Site provides Operators the opportunity to rummage through abandoned excavation equipment, tents, and massive skeletons for Supply Boxes and other items.

Don’t question these ancient skulls’ origins for too long; the area’s verticality makes it an action-filled location, as well as a source of cash generation, especially if a Contract or two spawns in here.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 - Runway, Peak, and Lagoon Updated

With ominous skies over Caldera, those defending the island and its secrets decided to refortify Caldera’s northern aircraft Runway and its stronghold on the Peak after two seasons of being under construction. Meanwhile, the recent storm front caused the tide rolled in on the Lagoon, revealing another path to the Lighthouse.

Peak Fortifications Atop Caldera

Thought the top of Caldera was a hot drop? It hasn’t even begun to peak, as the upcoming additions to this Point of Interest may draw in more Operators looking for Supply Boxes, Contracts, and a solid starting point for their rotation strategies.

All buildings atop the Peak are fully built up, with a fresh coat of paint revealing the symbol of the mysterious global organization known as Monarch – the cryptozoological defense force investigating Titan activity on the island.

Use new exterior and interior ascenders to quickly travel between old and new floors of this area, or drop down to the core to see some of the upgrades made to the otherwise natural structure.

With multiple towers fully constructed, it’s now even easier to drop from the Peak to most named areas… Of course, those flying down from it are just asking to be shot down out of the sky for a #CODTopPlay.

Runway Rebuilt

As darker days appear on the horizon, Caldera’s Runway will be rebuilt with a set of barracks, hangars, and other structural additions, replacing jungle overgrowth and abandoned lodgings in this area.

The Runway will also include a few decommissioned planes that could act as cover, as well as a few guard towers and water towers for getting a better survey of the area.

After the Runway is reconstructed, Operators who usually drop in at the Beachhead or the nearby operations building will find it easier to travel out to the Runway.

However, the lack of foliage makes these rotation patterns less concealed, so be prepared for more visibility on this side of the map.

Hit the Sandbar, New to the Lagoon

Operators know of the bridge between the Lagoon’s notable Lighthouse and the rest of Caldera, but in this season, the shifting tides will reveal another path from the main island to the structure.

Expanding off the knee-high water route, this sandbar has multiple moored ships to explore or use as cover. In addition to a steep, rock-faced cliff behind a few houses, there are several sloping paths back up to the main island and to what already existed in this area.

Vehicles can also travel over this area — just be sure your driver knows how to handle off-road terrain and is not prone to any “sinking feelings” during tactical operations.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 - Operation Monarch: Preparations Underway

Giant skulls and rebuilt defenses are just two of the many clues towards what will come with Operation Monarch, a special limited-time event featuring the iconic Titans of the Monsterverse, Godzilla, and Kong.

Along with bringing two of the largest stars in movie history to Call of Duty®, Operation Monarch will introduce a new game mode for Quads based on several classic experiences with a titan-sized twist.

While Operation Monarch won’t begin until 9 AM PT on May 11, be on the lookout for the presence of ancient artifacts, Monarch Research equipment, and tents, as well as…well, it won’t take much investigating to see the massive glowing axe jutting out of the ground right near the Resort.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 - New Gulag: Hold

The mines underneath Caldera are no longer the place for Operators to face each other.

Enter the Hold: a new Gulag developed by Toys for Bob. This roughly symmetrical arena is based in the belly of a ship moored just off the coast of Caldera, with identical hallways on the perimeter of otherwise open space.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 - Additional Updates

Continuing their promise to improve your experience in Warzone, Raven Software, and other studios are planning to introduce more quality-of-life updates with this new season of content, which will be communicated by their Patch Notes coming next week.

Underground Rumblings – Mid-Season Intel

Operation Monarch is likely to have a great impact on Caldera, but something else seems to be shaking and booming underneath the island. Expect more intel on the secrets below Caldera’s surface later on in the season.

Also, with Rebirth Island recently reinforced, Operators may have to undergo an exfiltration mission, which could involve finding a radio for safe extraction before the final circle closes in.

Be on the lookout for another Rebirth twist on a classic Warzone mode to come from Beenox when the mid-season update arrives.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 Classified Arms: Vanguard and Warzone Overview

Powerful Marksman Rifle and Fast-Firing Assault Rifle Lead New Prototypical Armaments . The M1916 and Nikita AVT, previously classified for even the most elite Operators, will soon be a part of your arsenal. Also: get your hands on a new SMG and Sledgehammer Games’ favorite melee weapon later this season.

. The M1916 and Nikita AVT, previously classified for even the most elite Operators, will soon be a part of your arsenal. Also: get your hands on a new SMG and Sledgehammer Games’ favorite melee weapon later this season. S.O.T.F. 008 Descends on Caldera. Mateo Hernandez, Florence Carter, and Kim Tae Young make up this new task force. Learn about Captain Butcher’s latest recruits and what they bring to battle during this season.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 - Four New Classified Arms, Two Weapons in Battle Pass

This season is all about prototypical and powerful weaponry — prepare to shake up those Loadouts right at the start of the season:

M1916: Marksman Rifle (Launch)

A semi-automatic rifle with a combination of power and fire rate. Impressive at any range in the hands of a capable marksman.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



#Vanguard | bit.ly/S3WZVGOverview An excellent option at all ranges, the M1916 Marksman Rifle is packed with a combination of power and fire rate

The first postlaunch rival to the trio of existing Vanguard Marksman Rifles, the M1916 is the favored weapon of one of the new Operators who is typically known for favoring long-range combat.

At first glance, the M1916 may not bring down a foe with a single shot. However, its great fire rate and large two-hit elimination range (in Multiplayer) make it an excellent option at all ranges, even if its recoil can be difficult to handle at range.

Nikita AVT: Assault Rifle (Launch)

Accurate and reliable with a best-in-class fire rate, this AR can be outfitted to exceed in CQC or long-range combat scenarios.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



#Vanguard | bit.ly/S3WZVGOverview The Nikita AVT has a best-in-class fire rate so Operators must learn to control this weapon's kick or learn to tame it

The Nikita AVT is the fastest-firing Assault Rifle in Vanguard to date, making it a great choice for SMG users who want to transition to a more midrange option.

A fast fire rate means high recoil, so Operators must either learn to control this weapon’s kick or equip it with multiple attachments to tame it. However, given some of the other interesting attachments, it may be worth taking time to learn its recoil pattern to take advantage of some truly unique setups…

Sledgehammer: Melee (In-Season)

The pride and joy of a certain game development studio, the Junkyard Jet Sledgehammer is a force to be reckoned with in hand-to-hand combat situations. During the season, be on the lookout for a new melee-based challenge that can unlock this new Secondary Weapon, along with a new Store Bundle that will feature this bludgeoning tool.

H4 Blixen: SMG (Mid-Season)

Little is known of this blowback SMG except that it seems to use a 9 x 19 mm cartridge and shares some design techniques with the Sten and PPSh-41… But because Classified Arms were only recently discovered, expect intel on this new weapon closer to when it drops during the mid-season.

For now, know that you can unlock the H4 Blixen in one of two ways: through an SMG-based challenge or via Store Bundle to be released later this season, which features a Weapon Blueprint from this weapon’s family.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 - Introducing S.O.T.F. Harpy: Mateo Hernandez Reporting in at Launch

This task force of just heroes is ready to swoop down on Caldera, clawing deep into enemy territory.

Mateo Hernandez (Launch)

Sniper. Tail gunner. A hero for his community.

As a first-generation American, Mateo fought in the Pacific as an aerial machine-gun Operator. After serving, he continued to set precedent for his fellow Operators, being a champion for those fighting injustice and protecting the innocent in his home State.

Florence Carter (In-Season)

If Mateo is the top gunner for this task force, then Florence is the unparalleled ace pilot.

Born and raised in Alabama, Florence was determined to never give up on her childhood dream and rose to become one of the best rescue helicopter pilots across all S.O.T.F. groups. Her abilities in close-quarters combat are second only to her talent and passion for ruling the skies.

Kim Tae Young (Mid-Season)

Nobody knows who is behind the mask of Kim Tae Young. Trained by her mother, this unknown vigilante is known for her fighting spirit much like the fabled Dokkaebi, a mythical creature whose face is sculpted into her facial protection. Fearless in close combat, Kim Tae Young is a local hero who will lend her skills to this new task force later this season.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 Classified Arms: Vanguard Overview

Mayhem Map , Trophy System Coming at Launch. Tower over your opponents and a mock city in a new small-sized map, using the Trophy System to defend your squad from incoming projectiles.

, Trophy System Coming at Launch. Tower over your opponents and a mock city in a new small-sized map, using the Trophy System to defend your squad from incoming projectiles. A New Ranked Season Begins . Begin a new ascent to the Top 250 as you earn new Weapon Blueprints, Camos, Charms, and more in Ranked Play.

. Begin a new ascent to the Top 250 as you earn new Weapon Blueprints, Camos, Charms, and more in Ranked Play. The Road Ahead for Vanguard Zombies. In addition to 20 new Season Challenges and the introduction of fresh Battle Pass weaponry, Treyarch has shared their plans for the future of Vanguard Zombies.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 - Maps: Mayhem at Launch, Sphere in Season

This season is all about frenetic Multiplayer fights that are larger than life — if you have loved Das Haus and the other tighter maps in Vanguard thus far, then prepare for literal Mayhem at the start of the season.

Mayhem (Launch)

This 1950s movie set is built for fast-paced combat.

Move quickly and take center stage in this warehouse-turned-mock-city, with multiple destructible elements throughout a small-scale replica of a bustling metropolis.

The roughly three-lane design has an open roof that you can rain Killstreaks down on. Get ready for your close-up and plenty of lights, cameras, and action!

Sphere (In-Season)

Beneath the façade of a coal mine is a hidden weapons lab brimming with secrets.

This small-sized map features dual layers that use plenty of interior space to facilitate fast-paced close-quarter-combat opportunities.

Learn more about this map — and its secrets — later this season.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 - New Equipment: Trophy System

Call of Duty veterans — and current Warzone players — know this Field Upgrade well.

Designed as a prototypical version of a modern portable defense tool, the Trophy System will be a new Field Upgrade in Vanguard Multiplayer this season. It intercepts Frag Grenades, Sticky Bombs, and No. 69 Stun Grenades while they are still in the air, neutralizing them before they reach the area around the Trophy System.

Unlike previous seasons, the Trophy System will be available for use for all Vanguard players immediately, with no Battle Pass progress required.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 - New Ranked Season, Rewards, Including Weapon Blueprints and Camos

There is still plenty of time to prove yourself in Vanguard Ranked Play before the end of the 2022 Call of Duty League Season, and during Classified Arms, you can get some unique rewards for competing alongside the best in the game.

During this new competitive season, you can earn two new fully configured Weapon Blueprints — one SMG and one Assault Rifle — as well as two slick black and orange camos, which can be used on all weapons.

There are also Charms, Emblems, and even more rewards for playing Ranked Play; consider these some incentives to get on the ladder and restart your climb to the top, as all players’ Skill Ratings and Skill Divisions reset for a fresh start.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Start your grind and climb to the top with the new Ranked Season 3 kicking off.



Battle against the competition to earn new Weapon Blueprints, charms, emblems, and more 🥇



#Vanguard | bit.ly/S3RankedRewards Start your grind and climb to the top with the new Ranked Season 3 kicking off.Battle against the competition to earn new Weapon Blueprints, charms, emblems, and more 🥇

And with a new Call of Duty League Midseason Pack coming this season, you might be able to rock a pro player’s signature on your weapon while you try to better them in Ranked Play…

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 - Zombies Update: The Road Beyond Classified Arms

As with previous seasons of Vanguard, Zombies players can expect to equip the newest Battle Pass weapons in your Zombies Loadout, as well as complete 20 new Zombies Season Challenges featuring unique Calling Card & XP bonus rewards.

You can also earn the KG M40 and Whitley weapons from Season Two via the new Weapon Unlock Challenges in Zombies, available right after this latest patch. Note: these weapons can also be earned via Multiplayer challenges.

Treyarch also outlined what their plans are for Vanguard Zombies following Classified Arms — read their blog here to get more intel on the upcoming debut of round-based Zombies in Vanguard.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 - Additional Updates

Sledgehammer Games is planning to release their Patch Notes for Vanguard next week prior to their game’s update.

In recent weeks, the studio released multiple small updates addressing balance — including for weapons, Perks, Killstreaks, and more — as well as visual glitches and other issues.

Furthermore, during Season Two Reloaded, Sledgehammer Games debuted the “Experimental Playlist,” a place where they can receive live feedback from the wider community on top of internal quality assurance.

For example, the Experimental Playlists in late March covered Vanguard’s spawn system, making changes to its logic so that spawns should feel less random.

This Playlist, as well as the feedback from it, helped inform the studio and implement changes for this upcoming patch.

As always, we greatly value the community’s detailed and attentive feedback through this season and beyond.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare — Campaign, Multiplayer, and Special Ops Console DLC Resizing

With the launch of the Classified Arms update for Warzone, those on consoles — not PC — will see changes to their Warzone and Modern Warfare® files, as both games are tied to each other.

These changes will likely see a larger than usual download size for Warzone and Modern Warfare. However, the overall game footprint will be reduced for Warzone players, once optimization has taken place.

Those who want to refresh their memory on Modern Warfare’s lore in the game’s Campaign, or experience its Special Ops or Multiplayer, must have that game mode’s DLC packages downloaded to play it. These DLCs, which will be live on April 27 along with the update, are as follows:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — Campaign DLC 1

Special Ops DLC 1

Multiplayer DLC 2

Campaign and Special Ops DLC 1

Multiplayer and Special Ops DLC 1

A redownload of these DLC files may be required for your mode (or modes) to work.

