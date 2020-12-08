Call Of Duty Mobile India Challenge joins Airtel India Esports Tour

South Asia’s leading esports company, NODWIN Gaming, recently announced a Call of Duty Mobile tournament, the Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge 2020, with a prize pool of 6.5 lacs INR. The event has now become part of the Airtel India Esports Tour.

Matches at the Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge 2020 will go live on Airtel Xstream, and NODWIN Gaming’s YouTube and Facebook handles.

The Airtel India Esports Tour is an umbrella banner encompassing the country’s best esports tournaments, such as the ESL India Premiership, KO Fight Night, and the Northeast Summit. It aims at finding India’s best esports athletes through a well-structured national leaderboard of gamers.

Players at all these tournaments will be ranked based on performances and rewarded at the end of the tour. A title like Call of Duty Mobile brings flair and diversity to the ecosystem of mobile esports in India.

“Airtel India Esports Tour has provided a splendid opportunity for the gamers in the country to be more than just gamers. It’s a national platform where recognition is immense. And all that one needs to do is perform to his/her level best to reach the top. NODWIN is happy to have the COD Mobile community and its amazingly talented players to be a part of this hall of fame. All the very best to the participating teams for the upcoming cups. Cheers!”

— Sidharth Kedia, CEO, NODWIN Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge 2020 part of larger esports scene

The property is driven by invitational tournaments and open cups. The latter is open for everyone to register and participate. There will be four cups for 5v5 and battle royale modes combining for a total prize pool of 6.5 Lacs INR.

The first 5v5 Cup and the first Battle Royale Cup have been concluded, and the registrations for 5v5 Cup #2 are underway. On the other hand, the registrations for Battle Royale Cup #2 will be open from 9th to 21st December. The winners for both modes will move to the grand finals, on 28th December.

Gamers can head to the official website for registration and tournament details.