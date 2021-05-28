Call Of Duty Mobile Masters gets $100k prize pool: Dates, format details and where to watch

Activision has amped up the Call of Duty Mobile competitive scene with a $100K infusion to the Call of Duty Mobile Masters competition.

The competition itself serves as a gateway for competitive teams to earn themselves a spot at the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2021. The semi-invitational program will see 16 teams from North America as well as 16 teams from Europe compete for a $50k split of the prize pool and a spot at the world championships.

$100k Call of Duty Mobile Masters to kick off on June 14th

The tournament is set to take place between June 14th and July 12th. Matches will be held every Monday for 5 weeks, and they can be viewed on Call of Duty Mobile Esports' YouTube channel or Twitch channel.

Registration for the open qualifiers have begun and will end on May 30th.

📢 Calling all elite competitive players!



🏆 #CODMobile - Masters Open Qualifiers Registration is live now!



Space is limited, so sign up today and good luck 💪



Head here for registration, rules, and more information: 👉https://t.co/h7eI6woGQC pic.twitter.com/VkwyINvUau — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) May 27, 2021

Talking about the eligibility criteria and the basis on which invites are sent out, Activision had the following to say:

Teams that receive a direct invite to the program will be selected based on certain factors such as, but not limited to, placement at the 2020 Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship Regional Finals, recent tournament results, and current player standings. A full list of invited teams will be revealed at a later date.

The following teams have already been invited to the tournament as of now:

North America

Mayhem

Tribe Gaming

Truly

Turbulence

Europe

Aphelion eSports

Bunker Esports

Meseeks Mobile

Nova Esports

Singularity

Stamina

Tragik

White Dragon

Zenshu

Once the full roster has been finalized and the five-week competition has concluded, the top eight teams from each region will qualify for a spot at the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2021 and a piece of the $50k prize pool.

