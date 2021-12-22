Can players expect BGMI Lite release date for 2022?

BGMI Lite has been the center of interest in the Indian mobile gaming scene for the past several months. There have been many developments, but none have given players any reassurance about a specific release date.

With the PUBG Mobile Lite ban, users with low-end devices were deeply saddened because there were no games that worked efficiently while still demanding low specs. Consequently, after BGMI was announced, fans have constantly insisted that the developers introduce a lighter variant, i.e., BGMI Lite.

Can BGMI Lite be expected to release in 2022? All developments about the game

No formal announcements have been made by Krafton (Image via Sportskeeda)

As of right now, Krafton has not issued an official statement on the release of BGMI Lite, which has left users upset. This simply signifies that there’s no definite launch date for the game.

However, some influential figures, like Ghatak and Maxtern, have hinted at the release, keeping players’ morale high. The latter had mentioned the following in a tweet on his account:

Maxtern @RealMaxtern BGMI Lite in the New Year? BGMI Lite in the New Year?

On the other hand, Ghatak had stated that gamers should expect news about BGMI Lite by the end of December in an interview with Sportskeeda Esports.

The only proper intimation from the developer-side that fans had received was on the official Discord server of BGMI. Individuals were asked why they wanted the streamlined version, which can be found below:

This poll was held on the BGMI Discord server and was available for 24 hours (Image via Discord)

Nonetheless, it is critical to remember that this occurred in November, but it does provide the impression that the game is in the works.

As a result, the only option left for gamers is to wait for the developers to make a formal announcement. They may also follow BGMI on their social media accounts to know whenever there’s a development regarding the arrival of the lighter version.

Note: This article just discusses the speculation, and there has been no official release date announced for BGMI Lite.

