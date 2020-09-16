CarryMinati confirms he will not be a Bigg Boss 14 contestant, terms it fake news in latest tweet

A recent rumour that made the rounds of the internet was that popular Indian content creator and star YouTuber CarryMinati would be included in the Season 14 cast of the long-running TV series Bigg Boss.

The reality show has had a more than successful run, and been the platform for many a celebrity to come into the limelight. However, it doesn't necessarily have the most positive reputation in the gaming community.

Ajey Nagar, better known to his audience as CarryMinati, is one of the most popular content creators in India, and started by making comedic commentary-style videos over gameplay footage. The streamers career skyrocketed after several of his videos went viral, and he became one of the first famous "commentary" style YouTubers in the country.

As has become the case with any popular public figure in India, many instantly get linked to Bigg Boss, and Carryminati is the latest personality to do so.

CarryMinati confirms he will not be part of Big Boss Season 14

I am not going in Bigg Boss!

Don't believe in everything you read. 😐 — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) September 16, 2020

CarryMinati recently tweeted out denying any connections to the controversial show, and confirmed that he would not be making an appearance on Bigg Boss in any shape or form. The 21-year-old further urged his audience not to believe everything they read online.

Fake news has been an issue that has plagued the internet for a very long time, and many celebrities have fallen prey to false information and rumours. Fellow content creator and YouTube giant Bhuvan Bham also added to Carryminati's tweet with a humorous reply.

Tu next year bhi jaayega. Jaise main pichle 4 saal se jaa raha hoon..😂😂 — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) September 16, 2020

Interestingly, Bhuvan and another popular YouTuber, Ashish Chanchlani, were also rumoured to be participants in this season's Bigg Boss, and both seem to be having a gala time after CarryMinati's tweet.

Wo sab theek hai ye baaki 3 youtubers kaun the? Jinki news aa rahi thi😂😂 — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) September 16, 2020

While this is the work of internet trolls capitalising on the popularity of famous content creators, be it CarryMinati or Bhuvan, it is testament to how popular YouTubers have become in India.

Streamers like Bhuvan and CarryMinati have become household names, so much so that they are now associated with mainstream shows such as Bigg Boss.