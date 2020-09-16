CarryMinati responds to Bigg Boss 14 entry rumours during Fall Guys stream

Ajey Nagar, more popularly known as CarryMinati, has finally responded to rumours suggesting that he is going to be part of the reality show Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers of Bigg Boss Season 14 have made it compulsory for all 14 contestants to remain quarantined for at least two weeks before starting the shoot. With that in mind, a few websites have recently claimed that CarryMinati was under quarantine for two weeks in a Mumbai hotel, where he was allegedly preparing himself for the upcoming season of the hit show.

As soon as the news went live, CarryMinati's fans were stunned, as the YouTube sensation who enjoys around 25.5 million subscribers, is known for his roasting videos, where he has also incidentally roasted reality shows like Bigg Boss.

The internet personality has now denied all these rumours on his most recent live stream, titled TAKESHI'S CASTLE WITH CARRYMINATI, published on 16th September, i.e., today, on his secondary channel, CarryisLive.

As seen in the above clip, CarryMinati confirmed on his live stream that reports of himself being a contestant on Bigg Boss S14 were not valid. Moreover, when a viewer asked CarryMinati why he was going to Bigg Boss as the show was not made for him, the star responded:

"If a person is not going, then please don't send him forcefully after reading fake news."

He also clarified many times during the stream, and rejected all claims, that he was participating in Bigg Boss Season 14. Interestingly, the list of participants in the popular show's new season has not been revealed yet. Hence, it would be wrong to believe in such fake reports, even when it comes to other personalities.

Most recently, Colors TV released a short teaser of Bigg Boss Season 14, in which the Salman Khan revealed the premiere date of his show. The new season will be premiering on 3rd October at 9:00 PM IST.

About CarryMinati

CarryMinati is an Indian YouTuber, gamer, streamer, and songwriter who is famous for his funny roasts, diverse commentary and reaction videos. He also streams games and has a separate channel for the same.

CarryMinati was into YouTube from a very early age, and started his channel in 2010, when he was around 11 years old. He named his channel Stealth Fearzz, and uploaded football tips and tricks videos.