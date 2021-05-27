Catch the Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore this weekend

The world’s top Free Fire teams will lock horns in the mobile battle royale game’s largest and most iconic esports tournament to date.

India, 27 May 2021 – The world’s top Free Fire talent will be on display this weekend. The Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore (FFWS 2021 SG) will begin on 28 May with the Play-Ins and conclude on 30 May with the Finals and will bring 18 teams from 11 regions to Singapore as they compete for a $2,000,000 prize pool – Free Fire’s largest ever.

Organized by leading global online game developer and publisher Garena, the World Series is Free Fire’s largest and most iconic Esports tournament. The inaugural Free Fire World Series 2019 Rio saw more than two million concurrent online viewers tuning in at its peak, a world record for a mobile Esports tournament.

The 2021 edition of the World Series will be held offline at the Sands Expo and Convention Center at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. This marks the first step towards returning to normalcy for Free Fire international Esports after 2020 was held online. With utmost importance to safety, Garena works closely with local authorities and has employed stringent screening and protection measures for the health and safety of all involved.

Broadcasts and format

Fans can catch the Play-Ins from 6:30 p.m. (IST) on 28 May and the Finals from 6:30 p.m. (IST) on 30 May. The Play-Ins stage of the FFWS 2021 SG will feature nine teams who placed either first or second in their regional-level tournament:

1. LOUD (Brazil)

2. Singularity.Invincible (CIS)

3. vaiXourar (Europe)

4. First Raiders (Indonesia)

5. Gods Plan (Latin America)

6. DEA (MENA)

7. NEWGANK (Singapore) 8. Attack All Around (Thailand) 9. HQ Esports (Vietnam)

The top 3 teams from the Play-Ins will advance to the Finals. They will compete alongside nine other teams – who earned a direct qualification by winning their regional-level tournament – for the world championship title and $500,000. The finalists are:

1. Fluxo (Brazil)

2. Silence (CIS)

3. Evos Divine (Indonesia)

4. Team Aze (Latin America)

5. VIP E-sport (MENA)

6. Geek Fam (MCP)

7. LGDS (Taiwan)

8. Phoenix Force (Thailand) 9. Burst the Sky (Vietnam)

Both the Play-Ins and Finals will follow the same competitive format. Teams will battle to be the last one standing over six rounds across all three maps – Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari – with points awarded based on round ranking and the number of kills.

All of the matches will be broadcast on Facebook and YouTube. They will be accompanied by commentary in 12 languages – Arabic, Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Melayu, Bengali, English, Hindi, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai, and Vietnamese.

In-game content

Free Fire players can get in on the action within the game. The main interface has been completely transformed to introduce a host of themed events and in-game rewards.

1. Pick’n Win Event: Choose your champion for the FFWS 2021 SG to earn rewards. Andrew, the host of the Pick’n Win event, will pick a random team himself. If your champion pick does better, you’ll win even better rewards.

2. Andrew Awakening Missions: Complete missions to advance the global progress meter and unlock access to “Andrew – The Fierce.”

3. Andrew Challenge: Complete a series of challenges while playing as Andrew to earn exciting rewards.

4. Token Store: Exchange tokens for exclusive rewards, including an FFWS themed Monster truck skin and Bayfront Guardian bundle.

5. Log-In Rewards: Log in daily from 27 May to 7 June to win even more rewards.

Free Fire is an immersive Battle Royale game explicitly created with mobile gamers in mind. Developed and published globally by Garena, Free Fire achieved a record high of over 100 million peak daily active users in 2020. Free Fire content on YouTube was also the third most-watched game for 2020, with 72 billion views.