CD Projekt Red warns content creators about revealing Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay before launch

CD Projekt Red has recently revealed that content creators in Cyberpunk 2077 who reveal gameplay before the game's launch will face severe consequences.

CD Projekt Red announced that they will send MAX-TAC, "the guys who take down videos," after content creators in Cyberpunk 2077 who reveal gameplay details before the official launch of the game. MAX-TAC in the Cyberpunk universe is a specialized group which deals with rampaging Cyberpsychos.

Here's what you need to know about creating your #Cyberpunk2077 video content before the release: pic.twitter.com/QBCCxAX0E2 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 2, 2020

This move by CD Projekt Red is to ensure that the entire community gets the best possible experience of the much-awaited title. It also confirms that no spoilers are revealed before Cyberpunk 2077's official release on December 10.

However, the community has been extremely skeptical about this move with people even suggesting that pre-launch streams help others understand the game better before investing time and money into it.

If you don't want spoilers don't watch the video/stream. Customers have the right to know what they're buying, and the only way to do that properly is unbiased videos. This is a very anti-consumer move and I expected better from CDPR. — David Bodor (@Dave_Bodor) December 2, 2020

Here's what content creators in Cyberpunk 2077 need to know unless they want their videos taken down by CD Projekt Red's MAX-TAC squad.

CD Projekt Red's notice for content creators in Cyberpunk 2077

With the release of Cyberpunk 2077 coming soon, CD Projekt Red has issued an embargo on videos until 12 pm Central European Time (CET) on December 9. After this point in time, content creators in Cyberpunk 2077 are encouraged to stream and publish their unique videos from the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 comes with a dedicated "Streamer Mode" setting which will also allow content creators to entertain their viewers without any copyrighted music. This "Streamer Mode" disables copyrighted music and replaces it with free music which prevents the content creator in Cyberpunk 2077 from facing a DMCA issue.

Wow @CyberpunkGame is adding a "Streamer Mode" that would disable certain musical tracks in game (and add other copyright free music) that could cause a DMCA issue.



Amazing idea and 100% I support it.



Just wish the music industry didn't suck. — 𝙂𝙊𝙇𝘿𝙀𝙉𝘽𝙊𝙔 (@GoldenboyFTW) November 19, 2020

With the community waiting eagerly for the release of the game after multiple delays, CD Projekt Red has ensured to do their part in providing the community with a spoiler-free experience.

However, what comes as an event bigger relief for the community is Cyberpunk 2077's statement which says that "We're getting closer and closer to launch."

The community has waited for Cyberpunk 2077 for a very long time and now that the time of its release is finally approaching, the hype around the game couldn't get any bigger.