CDPR reveals Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.3 patch notes, adds 3 free DLC packs for players

Cyberpunk 2077 was arguably one of the most anticipated titles of 2020, with hype for the Keanu Reeves starrer being at an all-time high.

Unfortunately for fans, the game launched in an evidently incomplete state. From cripplingly low frame rates on consoles to completely broken quests and NPC behavior, Cyberpunk 2077 left fans feeling cheated and upset.

Since then, developer CD Projekt Red has been working tirelessly to fix the game's issues and has released a bunch of patches to aid this effort. The latest patch, update 1.3, won't just be a simple bug fix update, as CDPR has just revealed that players will be getting their hands on some free DLC as well.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.3 DLC details and patch notes

During a recent livestream on the CD Projekt Red Twitch channel, the developers of the game took players through all the changes and tweaks made as part of this update.

The developers also shared details about the three new DLC pieces that will be added to Cyberpunk 2077, which are:

Johnny Silverhand's Alternative Appearance – Can be enabled in Settings in Cyberpunk 2077's "Additional Content" tab.

– Can be enabled in Settings in Cyberpunk 2077's "Additional Content" tab. Multilayered Syn-Leather Deltajock Jacket, Luminescent Punk Jacket - Both available in the stash in V's apartment after receiving a message from Viktor after completing The Ride. They're of Rare/Iconic quality by default. Crafting Specs to craft a higher quality will also be unlocked.

- Both available in the stash in V's apartment after receiving a message from Viktor after completing The Ride. They're of Rare/Iconic quality by default. Crafting Specs to craft a higher quality will also be unlocked. Archer Quartz "Bandit" - Available as a reward or for purchase (depending on choices made by the player) after completing Ghost Town and then receiving a message from Dakota or Rogue. If players haven't received the message, make sure to be in the Badlands area and move further away from Dakota's workshop. Dakota will also need a couple of days to contact V.

The full patch notes are available on the Cyberpunk blog, where the developers detail the fixes they plan to ship and more.

In terms of platform specific changes, CSPR is working hard to improve the stability of both PC and console ports:

PC Specific

Fixed the issue where tutorial tooltips weren't correctly displayed on 8k screens.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash if a save thumbnail was corrupted.

Fixed toggling Windowed and Fullscreen modes with the Alt+Enter shortcut.

It's now possible to exit locked scanning overlay by pressing TAB.

Added a more compact PC version of the mouse cursor.

Console Specific

Inner Dead Zone setting will now be applicable also to the game menus.

[PlayStation] NPCs will no longer speak after being killed.

Improved streaming of city lights.

Overwriting a Cyberpunk 2077 save file when there’s insufficient memory space will no longer corrupt the save.

Masks and tubes inside the barn in The Hunt will no longer be invisible.

Rogue will no longer clip through Johnny and will hold the glass correctly in Ghost Town.

Fixed an issue in The Rescue where loading a save in front of the police blockade resulted in the NCPD officer not starting dialogue, blocking progress.

Fixed an issue on Cyberpunk 2077's PS4 version where the meeting scene with Judy and Dolls in Pisces wouldn't start properly.

[Xbox] Fixed an issue in A Cool Metal Fire where a part of the scene in Cassius Ryder's clinic could be cut off after the fade out.

Fixed an issue where weapons were equipped to a wrong slot when assigning them from the Backpack.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh