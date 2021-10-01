Ceb rumored to be out of Dota 2 TI10, miCKe reportedly standing in for OG

Right before Dota 2’s biggest event of the year, a shocking rumor has surfaced surrounding the two-time TI-winning team, OG. Sebastien “Ceb” Debs, OG’s offlaner, has reportedly undergone eye surgery and won’t be able to play in TI10.

The information came from Twitch user “monkagiga1234”, who previously leaked the news of Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan joining OG. He broke the news in Janne “Gorgc” Stefanovski’s Dota 2 stream, mentioning that Michael “miCKe” Vu will be standing in for OG in TI10.

This is undoubtedly a massive blow to OG going into TI10. Ceb is not only a world-class offlaner but also a leading voice inside the team, as was prominent in the Dota 2 True Sight documentaries of TI8 and TI9.

Ceb did not play in OG’s Dota 2 show match against Beastcoast on September 24. On Twitter, OG attributed “an inconvenience” as the reason for Ceb’s absence. Their recently appointed head coach, Mikhail “Misha” Agatov, played in the place of Ceb in that match.

The leak also mentioned that Ceb would not be able to look at electronic screens for the next three months following the eye surgery. Leaving aside the implication of not playing in TI10, this is a grave situation for Ceb and his health.

miCKe, who will reportedly be substituting Ceb in OG for TI10, has also been seen practicing the offlane role in Dota 2 pubs. He has played the carry role for Team Liquid throughout.

It remains to be seen what prompted OG to decide to take miCKe as a replacement for Ceb. With other prominent European offlaners up for grabs, Dota 2 fans are also perplexed at this choice.

