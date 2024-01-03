"Cheating Tuesday" - Vladimir Kramnik comes up with new cheating allegation against Chess.com's Titled Tuesdays

Chess Grandmaster and former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik has again raised concerns regarding Chess.com's Titled Tuesday (TT) event. For those not acquainted with TT, it is a weekly 11-round Swiss tournament held online for titled players, taking place twice every Tuesday. Kramnik was among the participants in the latest TT (concluded on January 2, 2024).

However, according to the Chess Grandmaster, he encountered some anomalies in the tournament, which he perceives as possible cheating. He took to his newly created X account to state:

"Such anomalies like today I have experienced every second event at a minimum. Chesscom pretends it is normal. I draw my conclusions from their stand. No cheating Tuesday again, thanks."

"Enough of this nonsense" - Vladimir Kramnik calls out Chess.com again

Vladimir Kramnik accuses Chess.com of not addressing cheaters in the tournament. (Image via X/@VBKramnik)

Vladimir Kramnik's recent interactions with Chess.com have been strained. The chess-playing platform took the step of closing and locking Kramnik's blog page on its platform. This action followed Kramnik's criticism of Twitch streamer and Grandmaster Hikaru "GMHikaru" accusing him of potential cheating.

Continuing his recent trend, Kramnik has once again asserted that there were noticeable irregularities in the recent TT event. For instance, the 48-year-old claimed that despite achieving an accuracy rate of almost 90%, he found himself ranked outside the top 30 in the event:

"I am barely top 30 here with same level of play. Great event, but finita la comedia, enough of this nonsense."

Kramnik highlights an anomaly in his TT ranking. (Image via X/@VBKramnik)

Kramnik also highlighted that in the recent TT event, he maintained a higher accuracy on average compared to both Magnus Carlsen and GMHikaru, despite the latter two securing the second and fifth positions, respectively:

Kramnik compares his accuracy ratings with Carlsen and GMHikaru. (Image via X/@VBKramnik)

What did the community say?

Kramnik's latest post garnered quite a bit of reaction from the Chess/online community. Here are some of the notable comments:

The community reacts to Kramnik's post. (Image via X)

The ongoing dispute between Vladimir Kramnik and GMHikaru has become a prominent and widely discussed topic within the chess and streaming community. According to Kramnik, some of Hikaru's winning streaks raised suspicion in his eyes.