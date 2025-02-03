Civilization 7 roadmap for 2025: All upcoming events, DLCs, and freebies

The Civilization 7 roadmap for 2025 has officially been revealed, exciting the gaming community. The developers have disclosed future content via a blog. This includes upcoming events, DLCs, and freebies. While not everything has been released in detail, there is enough to get the ball rolling.

Those who have pre-ordered the Civilization 7 Founders Edition and have been eager to know when some of the bonus content goes live can deep-dive into the Civilization 7 roadmap for 2025 provided in this article.

Civilization 7 roadmap for 2025

The Civilization 7 roadmap for 2025 showcases plenty of content that has been lined up (Image via 2K Games)

March: Freebies and DLCs

The Civilization 7 roadmap for 2025 confirms that the first paid DLC (Crossroads Of The World) will be going live in two phases. The first will go live during the v1.1.0 update, while the second phase will be during the v1.1.1 update. The developers will provide more in-depth information after the game launches. Here is a rundown of what to expect for now.

Early March Freebies and Crossroads Of The World (Release 1)

Paid DLC:

Leader: Ada Lovelace

New Civilizations: Carthage and Great Britain

4 New Natural Wonders

Freebies (Major Update 1.1.0)

New Event: Natural Wonder Battle

New Natural Wonder: Bermuda Triangle

Late March: Freebies and Crossroads Of The World (Release 2)

Paid DLC:

Leader: Simon Bolivar

New Civilizations: Bulgaria and Nepal

Freebies (Major Update 1.1.1)

New Event: Marvelous Mountains

New Natural Wonder: Mount Everest

April - September: Free content updates and Right To Rule (Upcoming Releases)

As per the official Civilization 7 roadmap for 2025, free content and the Right To Rule DLC will be rolled out between April and September. The exact timeline is yet to be revealed. Here is a brief rundown of what to expect.

Paid DLC:

The Right To Rule DLC

Freebies:

New Events

Challenges

Updates

October (TBA)

The content scheduled for October is yet to be revealed. However, given the many Civilizations confirmed for Civilization 7 thus far, there will be a fair bit to keep you busy until then. We can expect an update from the developers towards Q3 of this year about end-of-year content for 2025.

