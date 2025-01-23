Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 release date announced at Xbox Developer Direct 2025

More details surrounding Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 have been unveiled at Xbox Developer Direct 2025. The ambitious, turn-based RPG from the France-based studio, Sandfall Interactive is set to launch on Xbox Series X|S, PC and Xbox Game Pass as a day-one release on April 24, 2025. This new adventure aims to revitalize the nostalgia of classic JRPGs but with cutting-edge modern visuals.

Here's everything that has been uncovered about the upcoming RPG adventure at Xbox Developer Direct 2025. Read on to know more.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 launches on Xbox and PC in April 2025

Set in a unique fantasy world inspired by Belle Époque France, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 takes players on a journey to stop the Paintress responsible for the mysterious cursed numbers that erase everyone at the age denoted by these digits. With the number at 33, a group of adventurers seek to take down the mysterious entity and prevent her from erasing them and their loved ones.

The game takes inspiration from classics like Persona and Final Fanatsy with its own unique charm thrown into the mix. For one, while battles are turn-based, players can enjoy real-time elements, such as attacking, parrying and blocking with button prompts similar to Nintendo's Paper Mario games. A vast richly detailed world built in Unreal Engine 5 awaits exploration with its many secrets and vistas.

Battles are flashy yet strategic (Image via Kepler Interactive)

As players fight many distinct monsters and beasts, they also encounter unique, party-recruitable characters, including one that can shapeshift into defeated foes to gain the upper hand in battle. Each party member has their own distinct skill tree and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 adds further innovation to it.

This is via the Lumina system, where gear-tied modifers will transform into character passive abilities. This way, users can collect a list of passives that can be toggled on and off to create varied builds to make each battle and session feel fresh. With a sizably explorable world map included, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will no doubt appeal to both JRPG veterans and newcomers to the genre.

Read More: 7 most anticipated RPGs set to release in 2025 and beyond

