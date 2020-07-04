Clash of Clans: 8bit announce their official roster

8bit is a well-known eSports team in the Indian gaming community.

The organisation has expanded its wings to add Clash of Clans into its portfolio.

8bit's Clash of Clans roster

8bit Esports has announced its entry into Clash of Clans, doing so on it's social media channels some time ago. In fact, on 3rd July, 8bit Goldy (co-owner of 8bit Esports) had hinted towards venturing into a new mobile game. This is the fourth game in which the organisation will be venturing into.

Clash of Clans roster for 8bit:

8bit Ashish

8bit Jayz

8bit Akku

8bit Archit

With Clash of Clans one of four games in the ESL India Premiership 2020 (a 1.15 crore prize pool tournament), 8bit's eSports journey can see another hit. Upon its release, Clash of Clans was an instant hit in India, and is still highly-popular.

About Clash of Clans:

Clash of Clans is a mobile strategy game developed by Supercell. It is an epic strategy game, in which you build your village and train troops to battle and win. It was released in August 2012 for iOS, and October 2013 for the Android version. Clash of Clans has more than 500 million downloads on Google Play Store. Supercell is a Finland-based mobile game development company, with its headquarters in Helsinki. It is also the creator of popular games like Brawl Stars, Boom Beach and Clash Royale.

About 8bit Esports:

8bit is an Indian Esports Organisation owned by Animesh Agarwal "Thug" and Lokesh Jain "Goldy". They have active rosters in PUBG Mobile, Clash Royale, Free Fire and now, Clash of Clans. The company has a state-of-the-art gaming facility in Navi Mumbai, along with with Team SouL.

Their presence in games and their rosters:

8bit Clash Royale: Smoke, Mabbas, Saif.

8bit Free Fire: VK, Lordraj, Sanjeev, RDP, KunalJr (They recently won the Battle Arena Championship).

8bit PUBG Mobile: Akshu, Gyrogod, Gabbar, Seven, beg4mercy, mafia.

Content Creators: Raven, Mamba, Rebel, Pothead, K18, Mcqueen, Pothead.

About 8bit thug:

Thug's real name is Animesh Agarwal, and he is the founder and co-owner of 8bit Esports. He is an ex-professional athlete, and current streamer, caster and mentor. He is one of the oldest guys in the mobile eSports community, and has garnered respect in the Indian gaming scene.