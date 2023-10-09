Clash of Clans Book of Fighting and other glitches explored

Many in Clash of Clans have encountered a bug that spends their in-game gems when using the Book of Fighting, Book of Spells, or Book of Everything. For those unaware, these in-game Magic items are used to instantly finish the ongoing upgrades in the laboratories. Because of this glitch, many players have lost their precious COC gems while using the aforementioned in-game Magic items.

To assure gamers, COC has released a post on its social media handles, acknowledging the issue. This article will look at the steps taken by the developers to resolve the bug.

Clash of Clans announces a temporary fix to prevent players from losing their in-game Gems

Clash of Clans' Twitter/X post addressing the issue (Image via X/Twitter || Supercell)

In a recent post, Clash of Clans acknowledged the Gem/Book glitch and promised to soon release a fix. As for now, COC has devised a temporary solution to prevent players from losing their in-game Gems.

According to this temporary solution, if you lack enough Gems to pay the Gem cost, you can't use a Book to finish an ongoing upgrade in your laboratory. However, with adequate Gems, you can finish the upgrade by using other Magic Items in the game.

The post read:

"In order to prevent players from accidentally spending more Gems due to this bug, we've implemented a temporary fix to the Gem/Book issue. If you try to complete an upgrade in your Lab or Pet House using a Book, it will not allow it to complete if you don't have enough Gems to pay the Gem cost. If you have enough Gems to pay the Gem cost, you can complete the upgrade using your Magic Items but your Gems won't be used. Again, this is just temporary while we are working on a more permanent solution."

Moreover, those who've lost their COC Gems due to this bug can raise a complaint in the Player Support portal to retrieve them.

To learn more about COC, you may dive into the October update patch notes.