Clash of Clans x Erling Haaland collaboration: Release date, rewards, and more

After numerous teasers featuring a soccer ball bouncing across the village terrain, Clash of Clans has addressed the matter by sharing an update on its upcoming collaboration with Manchester City star Erling Haaland. In their most recent post on their official X handle, the developers shared a video showcasing the Barbarian, Archer, and Wizard deftly teleporting Erling Haaland into their war within the Clash of Clans universe.

The collaboration is scheduled to be introduced in the game on May 1. That said, this article highlights all the details regarding the upcoming collaboration with Erling Haaland.

What is the release date of the Clash of Clans x Erling Haaland collaboration?

The Erling Haaland x Clash of Clans collaboration will be introduced in the game on May 1 at 1:30 pm US time. Scheduled to last for a month, it will wrap up on May 31, bringing various features tied to the emerging soccer sensation.

The game's developers strategically chose Haaland to appeal to soccer enthusiasts worldwide. Haaland also expressed delight, recalling how he discovered the game at the age of 10 and how much fun it was playing it with his friends.

Erling Haaland Barbarian King and other rewards in this collaboration

Erling Haaland Barbarian King (Image via Supercell)

Throughout this month (May) in Clash of Clans, players will encounter numerous challenges and events focused on the Norwegian giant. They'll have the opportunity to acquire the unique troop, Erling Haaland Barbarian King, alongside skins ready for match play for other troop members. Additionally, they can enhance the appearance of their village with soccer-themed decorations.

These rewards are only accessible for a limited time and can be earned by engaging in challenges throughout the month. By defeating the Erling Haaland Barbarian King in battle, players will receive extra potions, ores, and a place on the leaderboard.

