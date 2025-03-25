CLAWPUNK PC launch confirmed, to be published by Megabit

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Mar 25, 2025 17:23 GMT
CLAWPUNK publisher cover
Purr and tear through foes and save Feral City (Image via Megabit Publishing)

Upcoming indie roguelite CLAWPUNK is confirmed for a Steam release. It will be published by Megabit Publishing, the company behind upcoming anticipated titles like Thick As Thieves, Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults, and more. That said, fans eagerly looking forward to the action roguelite will be disappointed to learn that a release date has not yet been confirmed.

Ad

However, more details about the release will be announced soon, according to the developers. In the meantime, here is everything to know about CLAWPUNK from developer Kittens in Timespace. Read on to know more.

What is CLAWPUNK about?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

It is an action-packed 2D platformer with roguelite elements that sees players take control of one of nine unique cats to tear and fight their way across Feral City. Players can tackle levels as desired, gathering loot and weapons to take on foes in sidescroller action as their preferred feline hero, each with their own playstyles.

Cards can be collected across runs to enhance abilities and make progression smoother for subsequent runs. That said, the gameplay is quite chaotic, with the cats hopping across the screen to take on larger-than-life foes, such as bosses. The destructible environments also lend a fresh layer of depth to the gameplay.

This aggressive playstyle is backed by an energetic rock soundtrack and retro visuals that are inspired by 1980s-1990s punk aesthetics. All in all, the game looks to be accessible as well, with difficulty modes letting players of all skill levels enjoy the game upon launch on Steam.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी