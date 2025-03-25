CLAWPUNK PC launch confirmed, to be published by Megabit

Upcoming indie roguelite CLAWPUNK is confirmed for a Steam release. It will be published by Megabit Publishing, the company behind upcoming anticipated titles like Thick As Thieves, Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults, and more. That said, fans eagerly looking forward to the action roguelite will be disappointed to learn that a release date has not yet been confirmed.

Ad

However, more details about the release will be announced soon, according to the developers. In the meantime, here is everything to know about CLAWPUNK from developer Kittens in Timespace. Read on to know more.

What is CLAWPUNK about?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It is an action-packed 2D platformer with roguelite elements that sees players take control of one of nine unique cats to tear and fight their way across Feral City. Players can tackle levels as desired, gathering loot and weapons to take on foes in sidescroller action as their preferred feline hero, each with their own playstyles.

Cards can be collected across runs to enhance abilities and make progression smoother for subsequent runs. That said, the gameplay is quite chaotic, with the cats hopping across the screen to take on larger-than-life foes, such as bosses. The destructible environments also lend a fresh layer of depth to the gameplay.

This aggressive playstyle is backed by an energetic rock soundtrack and retro visuals that are inspired by 1980s-1990s punk aesthetics. All in all, the game looks to be accessible as well, with difficulty modes letting players of all skill levels enjoy the game upon launch on Steam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.